Olympic medal count tracker: US-China tied for lead in golds, as new country joins top 3

The Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, but there's still plenty of action to catch!
For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.
When it comes to the medal count, the United States was the favorite to win the most medals going into the Games. It showed why right from the start, leading the medal count from early on.
China does still have a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans, however. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, though the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games and temporarily held a lead. But any lead was gone going into the final weekend of events.
So which country is leading in medals as of the 134h day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Friday).
Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Paris Summer Olympics 2024
Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:
|DATE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE(S)
|🥇GOLD (33)
|Aug. 9
|Weightlifting
|Women's 71kg/156 lbs
|Olivia Reeves
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Men 400m hurdles
|Rai Benjamin
|Aug. 9
|Track and Field
|Women's 4x100m relay
|Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Grant Holloway
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|Aug. 7
|Wrestling
|Women freestyle 50kg
|Sarah Ann Hildebrandt
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 400m
|Quincy Hall
|Aug. 7
|Cycling
|Women team pursuit
|Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
|Aug. 6
|Wrestling
|Women Freestyle 68kg
|Amit Elor
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Cole Hocker
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Gabby Thomas
|Aug. 5
|Surfing
|Women
|Carolina Marks
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Women discus throw
|Valerie Allman
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m medley relay
|Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 1500m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|Aug. 4
|Golf
|Men individual
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 4
|Cycling
|Women road race
|Kristen Faulkner
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Ryan Crouser
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Fencing
|Women team foil
|Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m breaststroke
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 1
|Rowing
|Men four
|Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 1500m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 30
|Gymnastics
|Women Team
|Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lee Kiefer
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Torri Huske
|July 27
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m freestyle
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|🥈SILVER (39)
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 57kg
|Spencer Lee
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Kenneth Bednarek
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 110m hurdles
|Daniel Roberts
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women 400m hurdles
|Anna Cockrell
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Women pole vault
|Katie Moon
|Aug. 7
|Track and Field
|Men 3000m steeplechase
|Kenneth Rooks
|Aug. 7
|Skateboarding
|Men Park
|Tom Schaar
|Aug. 7
|Artistic Swimming
|Team
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women hammer throw
|Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke
|Aug. 5
|Track and Field
|Men pole vault
|Sam Kendricks
|Aug. 5
|Triathlon
|Mixed relay
|Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
|Aug. 5
|Shooting
|Mixed team skeet
|Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Simone Biles
|Aug. 4
|Swimming
|Men 4x100m medley relay
|Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
|Aug. 4
|Archery
|Men individual
|Brady Ellison
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Sha'Carri Richardson
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Men shotput
|Joe Kovacs
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 200m individual medley
|Kate Douglass
|Aug. 3
|Shooting
|Men skeet
|Conner Lynn Prince
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
|Aug. 2
|Swimming
|Women 200m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|Women 50m rifle
|Sagen Maddalena
|Aug. 2
|Equestrian
|Team jumping
|Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 4x200m freestyle relay
|Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
|Aug. 1
|Swimming
|Women 200m butterfly
|Regan Smith
|July 31
|Swimming
|Women 100m freestyle
|Torri Huske
|July 31
|Cycling
|Women BMX freestyle
|Perris Benegas
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 800m freestyle
|Bobby Finke
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men 4x200m freestyle relay
|Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Regan Smith
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Katie Grimes
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Jagger Eaton
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 100m breaststroke
|Nic Fink
|July 28
|Fencing
|Women individual foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|July 28
|Swimming
|Women 100m butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh
|July 28
|Cycling
|Women mountain bike
|Haley Batten
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 4x100m freestyle
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|July 27
|Diving
|Women springboard 3m synchronized
|Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
|🥉BRONZE (39)
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Women 57kg freestyle
|Helen Maroulis
|Aug. 9
|Wrestling
|Men 86kg (189 pounds)
|Aaron Brooks
|Aug. 9
|Volleyball
|Men
|Aug. 9
|Taekwondo
|Women's 67kg/148 lbs
|Kristina Teachout
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Men 200m
|Noah Lyles
|Aug. 8
|Track and Field
|Women long jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 8
|Sports Climbing
|Men speed
|Sam Watson
|Aug. 7
|Weightlifting
|Men 61kg
|Hampton Morris
|Aug. 6
|Boxing
|Men welterweight (71kg)
|Omari Jones
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Men 1500m
|Yared Nuguse
|Aug. 6
|Track and Field
|Women 200m
|Brittany Brown
|Aug. 5
|3x3 basketball
|Women
|Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
|Aug. 5
|Gymnastics
|Women floor exercise
|Jordan Chiles
|Aug. 4
|Track and Field
|Men 100m
|Fred Kerley
|Aug. 4
|Shooting
|Women skeet
|Austen Smith
|Aug. 4
|Gymnastics
|Women uneven bars
|Suni Lee
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women triple jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Aug. 3
|Track and Field
|Women 100m
|Melissa Jefferson
|Aug. 3
|Swimming
|Women 800m freestyle
|Paige Madden
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Men pommel horse
|Stephen Nedoroscik
|Aug. 3
|Gymnastics
|Women vault
|Jade Carey
|Aug. 3
|Tennis
|Men doubles
|Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
|Aug. 3
|Rowing
|Men eight
|Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
|Aug. 2
|Track and Field
|Men 10,000m
|Grant Fisher
|Aug. 2
|Sailing
|Men skiff
|Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken
|Aug. 2
|Archery
|Mixed team
|Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
|Aug. 1
|Gymnastics
|Women all-around
|Suni Lee
|July 31
|Canoeing
|Women canoe slalom
|Evy Leibfarth
|July 30
|Swimming
|Women 100m backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff
|July 30
|Rugby
|Women
|July 29
|Fencing
|Men individual foil
|Nick Itkin
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 100 backstroke
|Ryan Murphy
|July 29
|Swimming
|Men 200m freestyle
|Luke Hobson
|July 29
|Swimming
|Women 400m individual medley
|Emma Weyant
|July 29
|Gymnastics
|Men Team
|Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
|July 29
|Skateboarding
|Men street
|Nyjah Huston
|July 28
|Swimming
|Men 400m individual medley
|Carson Foster
|July 27
|Swimming
|Women 400m freestyle
|Katie Ledecky
|July 27
|Cycling
|Women individual time trial
|Chloe Dygert
The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.
Team USA Highlights: Day 14
SHA'CARRI SHINES AGAIN
A star-studded U.S. quartet of Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha "Teetee" Terry sprinted to gold in the women's 4x100m relay.
Amid rainy conditions at the Stade de France venue, the Americans posted a time of 41.78 seconds to win their first gold since the 2016 Rio Games, beating out second-place Great Britain (41.85).
Terry, who ran second, had the best leg among the Americans at 9.98, followed by the anchor in Richardson, who took a viral glance at the competition before crossing the finish line in 10.09.
WEIGHTLIFTING HISTORY
Olivia Reeves became the first American weightlifter in 24 years to win an Olympic title.
In the women's 71kg (156 pounds) final, Reeves set an Olympic record with a snatch of 117kg. She then recorded a clean and jerk of 145kg to earn a total score of 262kg for her first Olympic medal, topping second-place Mari Leivis Sánchez of Colombia (257kg).
WOMEN CRUISE INTO FINALS
The U.S. women's basketball team moved to the brink of an eighth straight Olympic title by taking down Australia 85-64 in the semifinals.
Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led four Americans who scored in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fellow two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Just like the U.S. men's team, the women's squad will face host France in the gold medal game, which is scheduled for Sunday. France has never won Olympic gold in men's or women's basketball.
Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.