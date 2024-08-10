Olympic medal count tracker: US-China tied for lead in golds, as new country joins top 3

The Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, but there's still plenty of action to catch!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States was the favorite to win the most medals going into the Games. It showed why right from the start, leading the medal count from early on.

China does still have a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans, however. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, though the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games and temporarily held a lead. But any lead was gone going into the final weekend of events.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 134h day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Friday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (33) Aug. 9 Weightlifting Women's 71kg/156 lbs Olivia Reeves Aug. 9 Track and Field Men 400m hurdles Rai Benjamin Aug. 9 Track and Field Women's 4x100m relay Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 110m hurdles Grant Holloway Aug. 8 Track and Field Women 400m hurdles Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Aug. 8 Track and Field Women long jump Tara Davis-Woodhall Aug. 7 Wrestling Women freestyle 50kg Sarah Ann Hildebrandt Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 400m Quincy Hall Aug. 7 Cycling Women team pursuit Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams Aug. 6 Wrestling Women Freestyle 68kg Amit Elor Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Cole Hocker Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Gabby Thomas Aug. 5 Surfing Women Carolina Marks Aug. 5 Track and Field Women discus throw Valerie Allman Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (39) Aug. 9 Wrestling Men 57kg Spencer Lee Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 200m Kenneth Bednarek Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 110m hurdles Daniel Roberts Aug. 8 Track and Field Women 400m hurdles Anna Cockrell Aug. 7 Track and Field Women pole vault Katie Moon Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 3000m steeplechase Kenneth Rooks Aug. 7 Skateboarding Men Park Tom Schaar Aug. 7 Artistic Swimming Team Aug. 6 Track and Field Women hammer throw Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke Aug. 5 Track and Field Men pole vault Sam Kendricks Aug. 5 Triathlon Mixed relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb Aug. 5 Shooting Mixed team skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Simone Biles Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (39) Aug. 9 Wrestling Women 57kg freestyle Helen Maroulis Aug. 9 Wrestling Men 86kg (189 pounds) Aaron Brooks Aug. 9 Volleyball Men Aug. 9 Taekwondo Women's 67kg/148 lbs Kristina Teachout Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 200m Noah Lyles Aug. 8 Track and Field Women long jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 8 Sports Climbing Men speed Sam Watson Aug. 7 Weightlifting Men 61kg Hampton Morris Aug. 6 Boxing Men welterweight (71kg) Omari Jones Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Yared Nuguse Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Brittany Brown Aug. 5 3x3 basketball Women Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Jordan Chiles Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 14

SHA'CARRI SHINES AGAIN

A star-studded U.S. quartet of Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha "Teetee" Terry sprinted to gold in the women's 4x100m relay.

Amid rainy conditions at the Stade de France venue, the Americans posted a time of 41.78 seconds to win their first gold since the 2016 Rio Games, beating out second-place Great Britain (41.85).

Terry, who ran second, had the best leg among the Americans at 9.98, followed by the anchor in Richardson, who took a viral glance at the competition before crossing the finish line in 10.09.

WEIGHTLIFTING HISTORY

Olivia Reeves became the first American weightlifter in 24 years to win an Olympic title.

In the women's 71kg (156 pounds) final, Reeves set an Olympic record with a snatch of 117kg. She then recorded a clean and jerk of 145kg to earn a total score of 262kg for her first Olympic medal, topping second-place Mari Leivis Sánchez of Colombia (257kg).

WOMEN CRUISE INTO FINALS

The U.S. women's basketball team moved to the brink of an eighth straight Olympic title by taking down Australia 85-64 in the semifinals.

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led four Americans who scored in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fellow two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Just like the U.S. men's team, the women's squad will face host France in the gold medal game, which is scheduled for Sunday. France has never won Olympic gold in men's or women's basketball.

Team USA’s A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart shared their enthusiasm for the women’s basketball final at the Paris Games, as they look for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

