2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: US-China tied for lead in golds, as new country joins top 3

The United States is expected to be at the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics, but will it win the most gold medals?

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, but there's still plenty of action to catch!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States was the favorite to win the most medals going into the Games. It showed why right from the start, leading the medal count from early on.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

China does still have a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans, however. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, though the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games and temporarily held a lead. But any lead was gone going into the final weekend of events.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 134h day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Friday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

2024 Paris Olympics 4 hours ago

Watch: US earns 3 golds, women's basketball dominates and more Day 14 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

Is Tom Cruise performing a stunt at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (33)
Aug. 9WeightliftingWomen's 71kg/156 lbsOlivia Reeves
Aug. 9Track and FieldMen 400m hurdlesRai Benjamin
Aug. 9Track and FieldWomen's 4x100m relaySha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha "Teetee" Terry
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesGrant Holloway
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesSydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpTara Davis-Woodhall
Aug. 7WrestlingWomen freestyle 50kgSarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 400mQuincy Hall
Aug. 7CyclingWomen team pursuitChloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (39)
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 57kgSpencer Lee
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mKenneth Bednarek
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesDaniel Roberts
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesAnna Cockrell
Aug. 7Track and FieldWomen pole vaultKatie Moon
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 3000m steeplechaseKenneth Rooks
Aug. 7SkateboardingMen ParkTom Schaar
Aug. 7Artistic SwimmingTeam
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (39)
Aug. 9WrestlingWomen 57kg freestyleHelen Maroulis
Aug. 9WrestlingMen 86kg (189 pounds) Aaron Brooks
Aug. 9VolleyballMen
Aug. 9TaekwondoWomen's 67kg/148 lbsKristina Teachout
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mNoah Lyles
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 8Sports ClimbingMen speedSam Watson
Aug. 7WeightliftingMen 61kgHampton Morris
Aug. 6BoxingMen welterweight (71kg)Omari Jones
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 14

SHA'CARRI SHINES AGAIN

A star-studded U.S. quartet of Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha "Teetee" Terry sprinted to gold in the women's 4x100m relay.

Amid rainy conditions at the Stade de France venue, the Americans posted a time of 41.78 seconds to win their first gold since the 2016 Rio Games, beating out second-place Great Britain (41.85).

Terry, who ran second, had the best leg among the Americans at 9.98, followed by the anchor in Richardson, who took a viral glance at the competition before crossing the finish line in 10.09.

WEIGHTLIFTING HISTORY

Olivia Reeves became the first American weightlifter in 24 years to win an Olympic title.

In the women's 71kg (156 pounds) final, Reeves set an Olympic record with a snatch of 117kg. She then recorded a clean and jerk of 145kg to earn a total score of 262kg for her first Olympic medal, topping second-place Mari Leivis Sánchez of Colombia (257kg).

WOMEN CRUISE INTO FINALS

The U.S. women's basketball team moved to the brink of an eighth straight Olympic title by taking down Australia 85-64 in the semifinals.

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led four Americans who scored in double figures with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fellow two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Just like the U.S. men's team, the women's squad will face host France in the gold medal game, which is scheduled for Sunday. France has never won Olympic gold in men's or women's basketball.

Team USA’s A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart shared their enthusiasm for the women’s basketball final at the Paris Games, as they look for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us