Olympic medal count tracker: Another good day at the track brings more golds for Team USA

The Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, but there's still plenty of action to catch!

Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States was the favorite to win the most medals going into the Games. It showed why right from the start, leading the medal count from early on.

China does still have chance to win more gold medals than the Americans, however. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 13th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Thursday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

The U.S. continued to be on a better pace than it was on for the Tokyo Olympics, with 103 medals on Day 13 this year compared to 91 for those Games.

Team USA also had four events that featured two medalists on the podium: men's 200m, women's long jump, women's 400m hurdles and men's 110m hurdles.

And while the men have closed the gap (thanks to a strong performance in track and field), women have still won more medals for the U.S., 56 to 41.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (30) Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 110m hurdles Grant Holloway Aug. 8 Track and Field Women 400m hurdles Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Aug. 8 Track and Field Women long jump Tara Davis-Woodhall Aug. 7 Wrestling Women freestyle 50kg Sarah Ann Hildebrandt Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 400m Quincy Hall Aug. 7 Cycling Women team pursuit Chloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams Aug. 6 Wrestling Women Freestyle 68kg Amit Elor Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Cole Hocker Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Gabby Thomas Aug. 5 Surfing Women Carolina Marks Aug. 5 Track and Field Women discus throw Valerie Allman Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (38) Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 200m Kenneth Bednarek Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 110m hurdles Daniel Roberts Aug. 8 Track and Field Women 400m hurdles Anna Cockrell Aug. 7 Track and Field Women pole vault Katie Moon Aug. 7 Track and Field Men 3000m steeplechase Kenneth Rooks Aug. 7 Skateboarding Men Park Tom Schaar Aug. 7 Artistic Swimming Team Aug. 6 Track and Field Women hammer throw Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke Aug. 5 Track and Field Men pole vault Sam Kendricks Aug. 5 Triathlon Mixed relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb Aug. 5 Shooting Mixed team skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Simone Biles Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (35) Aug. 8 Track and Field Men 200m Noah Lyles Aug. 8 Track and Field Women long jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 8 Sports Climbing Men speed Sam Watson Aug. 7 Weightlifting Men 61kg Hampton Morris Aug. 6 Boxing Men welterweight (71kg) Omari Jones Aug. 6 Track and Field Men 1500m Yared Nuguse Aug. 6 Track and Field Women 200m Brittany Brown Aug. 5 3x3 basketball Women Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Jordan Chiles Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 12

TRACK DOMINANCE CONTINUES

It was another day full of medals for Team USA on the track at Stade de France.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles final, finishing in 50.37 to capture her second straight Olympic title. McLaughlin-Levrone became the event's first two-time Olympic champion and has now broken the world record six times since 2021.

American Anna Cockrell finished second in 51.87 to win her first Olympic medal.

After becoming the event's first two-time Olympic champion, McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated by donning a fitting piece of headwear at Stade de France: a crown.

U.S. hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone explains why she wore a tiara after setting a world record in the 400m hurdles and bringing home a gold medal.

Grant Holloway became an Olympic champion for the first time Thursday. The Tokyo silver medalist and three-time world champion won gold in the men's 110-meter hurdles. His U.S. teammate Daniel Roberts took silver.

Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles finished second and third, respectively, in the men's 200m final for a second straight Olympics — even with the latter getting diagnosed with COVID earlier in the week.

U.S. sprinter Kenny Bednarek discusses his silver medal in the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics.

Tara Davis-Woodhall also took gold Thursday in the women's long jump. Fellow U.S. athlete Jasmine Moore took bronze, her second medal of the Paris Olympics.

BASKETBALL'S CLOSE CALL

After trailing by double digits for most of the game, Team USA rallied late in the fourth and avoided an upset versus Serbia with a 95-91 win.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points while Joel Embiid added a big 19 and LeBron James scored 16.

The U.S. previously beat Serbia 105-79 in an exhibition July 17 and again 110-84 July 28 in the first game of Paris pool play.

The U.S. will play Victor Wembanyama and France for gold on Saturday.

THIS IS THE (WORLD RECORD) CLIMB

Sam Watson is leaving Paris with another world record and a bronze medal.

The American climber smashed the world record he set just two days earlier during the small final race in the men's speed climbing final. Watson's 4.74-second run rewarded him with an Olympic bronze medal.

The 18-year-old from Southlake, Texas started his day with a quarterfinal win over New Zealand's Julian David at 5.03 seconds. He then lost to China's Wu Peng in the semifinals with a 4.93, just .08 seconds away from a spot in the gold medal race.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.