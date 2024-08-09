2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: Another good day at the track brings more golds for Team USA

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, but there's still plenty of action to catch!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States was the favorite to win the most medals going into the Games. It showed why right from the start, leading the medal count from early on.

China does still have chance to win more gold medals than the Americans, however. China had maintained a lead in golds for much of the first week, but the U.S. caught up with them early in the second week of games.

So which country is leading in medals as of the 13th day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count. (And keep scrolling to see some of the best moments for Team USA from Thursday).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

The U.S. continued to be on a better pace than it was on for the Tokyo Olympics, with 103 medals on Day 13 this year compared to 91 for those Games.

Team USA also had four events that featured two medalists on the podium: men's 200m, women's long jump, women's 400m hurdles and men's 110m hurdles.

And while the men have closed the gap (thanks to a strong performance in track and field), women have still won more medals for the U.S., 56 to 41.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (30)
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesGrant Holloway
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesSydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpTara Davis-Woodhall
Aug. 7WrestlingWomen freestyle 50kgSarah Ann Hildebrandt
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 400mQuincy Hall
Aug. 7CyclingWomen team pursuitChloé Dygert, Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams
Aug. 6WrestlingWomen Freestyle 68kgAmit Elor
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mCole Hocker
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mGabby Thomas
Aug. 5SurfingWomenCarolina Marks
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (38)
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mKenneth Bednarek
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 110m hurdlesDaniel Roberts
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen 400m hurdlesAnna Cockrell
Aug. 7Track and FieldWomen pole vaultKatie Moon
Aug. 7Track and FieldMen 3000m steeplechaseKenneth Rooks
Aug. 7SkateboardingMen ParkTom Schaar
Aug. 7Artistic SwimmingTeam
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen hammer throwEnnette Nneka Echikunwoke
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kendricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (35)
Aug. 8Track and FieldMen 200mNoah Lyles
Aug. 8Track and FieldWomen long jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 8Sports ClimbingMen speedSam Watson
Aug. 7WeightliftingMen 61kgHampton Morris
Aug. 6BoxingMen welterweight (71kg)Omari Jones
Aug. 6Track and FieldMen 1500mYared Nuguse
Aug. 6Track and FieldWomen 200mBrittany Brown
Aug. 53x3 basketballWomenDearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 12

TRACK DOMINANCE CONTINUES

It was another day full of medals for Team USA on the track at Stade de France.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles final, finishing in 50.37 to capture her second straight Olympic title. McLaughlin-Levrone became the event's first two-time Olympic champion and has now broken the world record six times since 2021.

American Anna Cockrell finished second in 51.87 to win her first Olympic medal. 

After becoming the event's first two-time Olympic champion, McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated by donning a fitting piece of headwear at Stade de France: a crown.

U.S. hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone explains why she wore a tiara after setting a world record in the 400m hurdles and bringing home a gold medal.

Grant Holloway became an Olympic champion for the first time Thursday. The Tokyo silver medalist and three-time world champion won gold in the men's 110-meter hurdles. His U.S. teammate Daniel Roberts took silver.

Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles finished second and third, respectively, in the men's 200m final for a second straight Olympics — even with the latter getting diagnosed with COVID earlier in the week.

U.S. sprinter Kenny Bednarek discusses his silver medal in the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics.

Tara Davis-Woodhall also took gold Thursday in the women's long jump. Fellow U.S. athlete Jasmine Moore took bronze, her second medal of the Paris Olympics.

BASKETBALL'S CLOSE CALL

After trailing by double digits for most of the game, Team USA rallied late in the fourth and avoided an upset versus Serbia with a 95-91 win.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points while Joel Embiid added a big 19 and LeBron James scored 16.

The U.S. previously beat Serbia 105-79 in an exhibition July 17 and again 110-84 July 28 in the first game of Paris pool play.

The U.S. will play Victor Wembanyama and France for gold on Saturday.

THIS IS THE (WORLD RECORD) CLIMB

Sam Watson is leaving Paris with another world record and a bronze medal.

The American climber smashed the world record he set just two days earlier during the small final race in the men's speed climbing final. Watson's 4.74-second run rewarded him with an Olympic bronze medal.

The 18-year-old from Southlake, Texas started his day with a quarterfinal win over New Zealand's Julian David at 5.03 seconds. He then lost to China's Wu Peng in the semifinals with a 4.93, just .08 seconds away from a spot in the gold medal race.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

