Olympic medal count tracker: Will Team USA catch China in golds? See the leaderboard

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

So which country is leading in medals as of the ninth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA is coming off a very successful weekend in which they won 28 medals overall, 18 of which were on Saturday alone.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (20) Aug. 5 Track and Field Women discus throw Valerie Allman Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Noah Lyles Aug. 4 Swimming Women 4x100m medley relay Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King Aug. 4 Swimming Men 1500m freestyle Bobby Finke Aug. 4 Golf Men individual Scottie Scheffler Aug. 4 Cycling Women road race Kristen Faulkner Aug. 3 Swimming Mixed 4x100m relay Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Ryan Crouser Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Vincent Hancock Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Simone Biles Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (30) Aug. 5 Track and Field Men pole vault Sam Kenricks Aug. 5 Triathlon Mixed relay Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb Aug. 5 Shooting Mixed team skeet Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Simone Biles Aug. 4 Swimming Men 4x100m medley relay Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink Aug. 4 Archery Men individual Brady Ellison Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Sha'Carri Richardson Aug. 3 Track and Field Mixed 4x400m relay Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown Aug. 3 Track and Field Men shotput Joe Kovacs Aug. 3 Swimming Women 200m individual medley Kate Douglass Aug. 3 Shooting Men skeet Conner Lynn Prince Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (28) Aug. 5 Gymnastics Women floor exercise Jordan Chiles Aug. 4 Track and Field Men 100m Fred Kerley Aug. 4 Shooting Women skeet Austen Smith Aug. 4 Gymnastics Women uneven bars Suni Lee Aug. 3 Track and Field Women triple jump Jasmine Moore Aug. 3 Track and Field Women 100m Melissa Jefferson Aug. 3 Swimming Women 800m freestyle Paige Madden Aug. 3 Gymnastics Men pommel horse Stephen Nedoroscik Aug. 3 Gymnastics Women vault Jade Carey Aug. 3 Tennis Men doubles Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul Aug. 3 Rowing Men eight Christopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 10

SILVER BY A SLIVER

Team USA earned silver in the second ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay in a photo finish.

Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb gave the U.S. a second straight mixed relay silver medal after Team USA placed second in the inaugural event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Germany secured gold when Laura Lindemann pulled ahead of Knibb and Great Britain's Beth Potter, the women's triathlon bronze medalist, over the final sprint to the finish line. It is Germany's first medal in the event after it placed sixth in Tokyo.

Knibb and Potter were neck and neck down the stretch, but Knibb crossed first in a photo finish for the silver medal.

BILES AND CHILES END ON A HIGH NOTE

It may not be how they drew it up, but both Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles will leave Paris on a high note, earning a medal in their final event.

Biles scored a 14.133 on floor exercise, with landing deductions for going out of bounds twice. Her score was the second-highest behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who had a 14.166.

Biles' floor routine was stunning, at a difficulty level far above other competitors, but landing out of bounds twice cost her .6 points in penalties. She lost to Andrade by .033 points.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles discuss the final day of gymnastic competition at the Paris Olympics.

With the medal, Biles tied Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history. The record is held by Larisa Latynina, who had 18 for the Soviet Union between 1956 and 1964.

Biles had been seeking an eighth gold medal, which would have placed her one shy of the record for most by a woman in Olympic history, which is held by Latynina and U.S. swimming star Katie Ledecky.

Chiles meanwhile will leave with a bronze, her first individual medal after gold in the 2024 team event and silver in the 2020 team event. The 23-year-old American was initially off the podium but that changed after a review.

When Chiles' score in floor exercise final was first announced at 13.600, she appeared to finish in fifth place. But Team USA submitted an inquiry, arguing that one of her leap's difficulty level should be graded a D instead of C — which means Chiles would get more points for successfully completing it.

The inquiry was approved and Chiles' score rose to 13.766, just ahead of Barbosu's 13.700.

The United States finished the gymnastics meet of the 2024 Olympics in a strong fashion with Simone Biles winning silver and Jordan Chiles taking home the bronze in the women's floor exercise final Monday after an inquiry shook up the final standings.

LET'S DISCUSS DISCUS

Team USA’s Valarie Allman won gold in the women’s discus throw final on Monday.

She finished the event with a total result of 69.50. She was the defending Olympic champion in the event after also having won at the Tokyo Games.

China's Bin Feng won silver with 67.51 while Croatia's Sandra Elkasevic took home bronze (67.51).

Valarie Allman REPEATS as Olympic discus champion! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/mrQanAbyvq — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.