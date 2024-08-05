2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count tracker: Will Team USA catch China in golds? See the leaderboard

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

So which country is leading in medals as of the ninth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count.

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

Live updates: Biles and Chiles medal in gymnastics finale, Lyles keeps momentum in men's 200m

Track & Field

Valarie Allman becomes first American woman to win back-to-back Olympic discus gold medals

Team USA is coming off a very successful weekend in which they won 28 medals overall, 18 of which were on Saturday alone.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (20)
Aug. 5Track and FieldWomen discus throwValerie Allman
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mNoah Lyles
Aug. 4SwimmingWomen 4x100m medley relayTorri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and Lilly King
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 1500m freestyleBobby Finke
Aug. 4GolfMen individualScottie Scheffler
Aug. 4CyclingWomen road raceKristen Faulkner
Aug. 3SwimmingMixed 4x100m relayRyan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestyleKatie Ledecky
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputRyan Crouser
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetVincent Hancock
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultSimone Biles
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (30)
Aug. 5Track and FieldMen pole vaultSam Kenricks
Aug. 5TriathlonMixed relaySeth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Knibb
Aug. 5ShootingMixed team skeetAusten Smith and Vincent Hancock
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseSimone Biles
Aug. 4SwimmingMen 4x100m medley relayCaeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink
Aug. 4ArcheryMen individualBrady Ellison
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mSha'Carri Richardson
Aug. 3Track and FieldMixed 4x400m relayVernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, Kaylyn Brown
Aug. 3Track and FieldMen shotputJoe Kovacs
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 200m individual medleyKate Douglass
Aug. 3ShootingMen skeetConner Lynn Prince
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesAustin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (28)
Aug. 5GymnasticsWomen floor exerciseJordan Chiles
Aug. 4Track and FieldMen 100mFred Kerley
Aug. 4ShootingWomen skeetAusten Smith
Aug. 4GymnasticsWomen uneven barsSuni Lee
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen triple jumpJasmine Moore
Aug. 3Track and FieldWomen 100mMelissa Jefferson
Aug. 3SwimmingWomen 800m freestylePaige Madden
Aug. 3GymnasticsMen pommel horseStephen Nedoroscik
Aug. 3GymnasticsWomen vaultJade Carey
Aug. 3TennisMen doublesTaylor Fritz & Tommy Paul
Aug. 3RowingMen eightChristopther Carlson, Peter Chatain, Clark Dean, Henry Hollingsworth, Reilly Milne, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton, Nicholas Rusher, Christian Tabash
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 10

SILVER BY A SLIVER

Team USA earned silver in the second ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay in a photo finish.

Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb gave the U.S. a second straight mixed relay silver medal after Team USA placed second in the inaugural event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Germany secured gold when Laura Lindemann pulled ahead of Knibb and Great Britain's Beth Potter, the women's triathlon bronze medalist, over the final sprint to the finish line. It is Germany's first medal in the event after it placed sixth in Tokyo.

Knibb and Potter were neck and neck down the stretch, but Knibb crossed first in a photo finish for the silver medal.

BILES AND CHILES END ON A HIGH NOTE

It may not be how they drew it up, but both Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles will leave Paris on a high note, earning a medal in their final event.

Biles scored a 14.133 on floor exercise, with landing deductions for going out of bounds twice. Her score was the second-highest behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who had a 14.166.

Biles' floor routine was stunning, at a difficulty level far above other competitors, but landing out of bounds twice cost her .6 points in penalties. She lost to Andrade by .033 points.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles discuss the final day of gymnastic competition at the Paris Olympics.

With the medal, Biles tied Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history. The record is held by Larisa Latynina, who had 18 for the Soviet Union between 1956 and 1964.

Biles had been seeking an eighth gold medal, which would have placed her one shy of the record for most by a woman in Olympic history, which is held by Latynina and U.S. swimming star Katie Ledecky.

Chiles meanwhile will leave with a bronze, her first individual medal after gold in the 2024 team event and silver in the 2020 team event. The 23-year-old American was initially off the podium but that changed after a review.

When Chiles' score in floor exercise final was first announced at 13.600, she appeared to finish in fifth place. But Team USA submitted an inquiry, arguing that one of her leap's difficulty level should be graded a D instead of C — which means Chiles would get more points for successfully completing it.

The inquiry was approved and Chiles' score rose to 13.766, just ahead of Barbosu's 13.700.

The United States finished the gymnastics meet of the 2024 Olympics in a strong fashion with Simone Biles winning silver and Jordan Chiles taking home the bronze in the women's floor exercise final Monday after an inquiry shook up the final standings.

LET'S DISCUSS DISCUS

Team USA’s Valarie Allman won gold in the women’s discus throw final on Monday.

She finished the event with a total result of 69.50. She was the defending Olympic champion in the event after also having won at the Tokyo Games.

China's Bin Feng won silver with 67.51 while Croatia's Sandra Elkasevic took home bronze (67.51).

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

