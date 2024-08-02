2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count: France gets closer to US on leaderboard, as China adds more golds

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

So which country is leading in medals as of the seventh day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 7).

Here is the full leaderboard:

The U.S. won six medals Friday, but France had a big day and won nine, the most of any nation in a single day in the Paris Olympics. China added more gold medals on Friday and now leads in that category with 13.

Despite racking up more medals, Team USA is actually behind their pace from the Tokyo Olympics. At the end of Day 7 in those Olympics, the U.S. had 41 total medals.

Of the 43 medals won so far by the U.S., 27 of them have been won by women.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATESPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (9)
Aug. 1FencingWomen team foilLee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m breaststrokeKate Douglass
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSimone Biles
Aug. 1RowingMen fourJustin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead
July 31SwimmingWomen 1500m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (18)
Aug. 2SwimmingWomen 200m backstrokeRegan Smith
Aug. 2ShootingWomen 50m rifleSagen Maddalena
Aug. 2EquestrianTeam jumpingKarl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 4x200m freestyle relayClaire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell
Aug. 1SwimmingWomen 200m butterflyRegan Smith
July 31SwimmingWomen 100m freestyleTorri Huske
July 31CyclingWomen BMX freestylePerris Benegas
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (16)
Aug. 2Track and FieldMen 10,000mGrant Fisher
Aug. 2SailingMen skiffIan Barrows & Hanks Henken
Aug. 2ArcheryMixed teamBrady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold
Aug. 1GymnasticsWomen all-aroundSuni Lee
July 31CanoeingWomen canoe slalomEvy Leibfarth
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 7

EPIC FINISH TO MEN'S 1500m

Imagine running around a track 25 times, only to get passed at the very end and lose out on a higher podium position by two-hundredths of a second?

That's exactly what happened to Team USA's Grant Fisher — but the race was still a huge success for him.

On the 25th and final lap,Fisher rallied for a thrilling and historic third-place finish in the men's 10,000m race. The 27-year-old overcame a mid-race stumble to finish in 26:43.46, just barely being beaten out by silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (26:43.44) of Ethiopia. Reigning silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda set an Olympic record of 26:43.14 to win the race.

After a fifth-place finish at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Fisher became just the second American man in the last 56 years to medal in the event as he earned his first Olympic medal.

SEEING SILVER

Regan Smith picked up yet another silver medal in Paris, this time in the women's 200m backstroke. Smith, who had already claimed sliver in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly, finished second to Australia's Kaylee McKeown with a time of 2:04.26. McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion, secured the repeat in 2:03.73.

Smith's three-medal haul in Paris gives her six Olympic medals — five silver and one bronze — for her career.

The U.S. secured its first equestrian medal of the Paris Games by earning a third straight silver in team jumping. Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward combined to record four penalty points, finishing behind gold medalist Great Britain's two penalties.

Sagen Maddalena made the Olympic podium for the first time with a second-place finish in the women's rifle 3 positions. The Woodland, California, native tallied 463.0 points to claim silver behind Switzerland's Chiara Leone (464.4).

Maddalena had previously placed fifth in the event at the Tokyo Games and she finished one spot off the air rifle podium earlier in the Paris Games.

SETTING RECORDS ON DAY 1

Friday was the first day of track events, and the U.S. started out very strong.

Team USA broke the first track and field world record of the Paris Games in the preliminary round of the mixed 4x400m relay. Vernon NorwoodShamier LittleBryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished in 3:07.41 to shatter the United States' own world record of 3:08.80, which was set by a different American quartet at the 2023 World Championships.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

