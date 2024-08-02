Olympic medal count: France gets closer to US on leaderboard, as China adds more golds

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans — and has been maintaining a lead in golds for much of the first week.

So which country is leading in medals as of the seventh day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 7).

Here is the full leaderboard, last updated July 28 at 5 p.m.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. won six medals Friday, but France had a big day and won nine, the most of any nation in a single day in the Paris Olympics. China added more gold medals on Friday and now leads in that category with 13.

Despite racking up more medals, Team USA is actually behind their pace from the Tokyo Olympics. At the end of Day 7 in those Olympics, the U.S. had 41 total medals.

Of the 43 medals won so far by the U.S., 27 of them have been won by women.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (9) Aug. 1 Fencing Women team foil Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Simone Biles Aug. 1 Rowing Men four Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead July 31 Swimming Women 1500m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (18) Aug. 2 Swimming Women 200m backstroke Regan Smith Aug. 2 Shooting Women 50m rifle Sagen Maddalena Aug. 2 Equestrian Team jumping Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward Aug. 1 Swimming Women 4x200m freestyle relay Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky, Erin Gemmell Aug. 1 Swimming Women 200m butterfly Regan Smith July 31 Swimming Women 100m freestyle Torri Huske July 31 Cycling Women BMX freestyle Perris Benegas July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (16) Aug. 2 Track and Field Men 10,000m Grant Fisher Aug. 2 Sailing Men skiff Ian Barrows & Hanks Henken Aug. 2 Archery Mixed team Brady Ellison & Casey Kaufhold Aug. 1 Gymnastics Women all-around Suni Lee July 31 Canoeing Women canoe slalom Evy Leibfarth July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 7

EPIC FINISH TO MEN'S 1500m

Imagine running around a track 25 times, only to get passed at the very end and lose out on a higher podium position by two-hundredths of a second?

That's exactly what happened to Team USA's Grant Fisher — but the race was still a huge success for him.

On the 25th and final lap,Fisher rallied for a thrilling and historic third-place finish in the men's 10,000m race. The 27-year-old overcame a mid-race stumble to finish in 26:43.46, just barely being beaten out by silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (26:43.44) of Ethiopia. Reigning silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda set an Olympic record of 26:43.14 to win the race.

After a fifth-place finish at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Fisher became just the second American man in the last 56 years to medal in the event as he earned his first Olympic medal.

SEEING SILVER

Regan Smith picked up yet another silver medal in Paris, this time in the women's 200m backstroke. Smith, who had already claimed sliver in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly, finished second to Australia's Kaylee McKeown with a time of 2:04.26. McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion, secured the repeat in 2:03.73.

Smith's three-medal haul in Paris gives her six Olympic medals — five silver and one bronze — for her career.

The U.S. secured its first equestrian medal of the Paris Games by earning a third straight silver in team jumping. Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward combined to record four penalty points, finishing behind gold medalist Great Britain's two penalties.

Sagen Maddalena made the Olympic podium for the first time with a second-place finish in the women's rifle 3 positions. The Woodland, California, native tallied 463.0 points to claim silver behind Switzerland's Chiara Leone (464.4).

Maddalena had previously placed fifth in the event at the Tokyo Games and she finished one spot off the air rifle podium earlier in the Paris Games.

SETTING RECORDS ON DAY 1

Friday was the first day of track events, and the U.S. started out very strong.

Team USA broke the first track and field world record of the Paris Games in the preliminary round of the mixed 4x400m relay. Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished in 3:07.41 to shatter the United States' own world record of 3:08.80, which was set by a different American quartet at the 2023 World Championships.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.