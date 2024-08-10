2004 rematch: Marta's last shot at gold 20 years after first Brazil-US Olympic showdown

Legendary forward Marta did not start for Brazil in the gold medal match against the United States at the Paris Olympics.

Marta, a six-time world player of the year, was suspended for the quarterfinal and semifinal matches in France after she was sent off with a red card in Brazil's group final against Spain.

Marta, 38, has played in six Olympics. She has said that this will be her last international tournament.

Marta was available as a substitute, while Adriana was named captain for the match.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes made one change to her lineup for the final, starting Korbin Albert in place of Rose Lavelle.

It was the second youngest U.S. lineup to start a gold medal match, with an average age of 26.7. The average age of the team that started the 1996 final was 25.8.

When is USA women's soccer vs. Brazil?

The gold medal match is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.