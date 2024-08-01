Katie Ledecky, Team USA win silver in women's 4x200m freestyle relay at Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky is now the most decorated U.S. woman Olympian of all time after Team USA took the silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

With the win, Ledecky now has a total of 13 total Olympic medals, more than any American woman in history, and behind only Michael Phelps (28 medals) for most U.S. medals of all time.

Claire Weinstein, 17, from White Plains, New York swam the first leg of the 4x200m relay and kept the U.S. in podium-striking distance with one of her best times in the event, 1:54.88.

Ledecky swam third and heled the United States overtake China to have the United States in second place when she finished her leg with a time of 1:54.93.

The United States team of Weinstein, Paige Madden, Ledecky, and Erin Gemmell finished with a total time of 7:40.86, 2.78 seconds behinds gold-medal winners Australia (7:38.08, a new Olympic record) and more than a second ahead of bronze-medal winner China, which had a time of 7:42.34.

The U.S. has won a medal all eight times this relay event has been contested at the Olympics, most recently winning the silver in Tokyo.

China won the gold in the 4x200 in Tokyo.

With this win on Thursday, Ledecky pulled ahead of American swimmers Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres, and Natalie Coughlin, who all have 12 total Olympic medals.

How did the U.S. do in the 4x200 free relay?

Claire Weinstein: 1:54.88

Paige Madden: 1:55.65

Katie Ledecky: 1:54.93

Erin Gemmell: 1:55.40

Total time: 7:40.86

When is Katie Ledecky’s next race?

Ledecky is expected to compete in the women's 800m freestyle relay on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3:08 p.m. ET.

What other 2024 Olympics events will Katie Ledecky compete in?

Ledecky is also slated to race in the second heat for the women's 800m freestyle on Friday, Aug. 2, at around 5:52 a.m. If she qualifies, Ledecky will race in the women's 800m freestyle gold medal event on Saturday, Aug. 3, at around 3:08 p.m.

Katie Ledecky is expected to compete in four Olympics events in Paris.

400m free (earned Bronze)

800m free

1500m free (earned Gold)

4x200m free relay (earned Silver)

How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky has a total of 13 Olympic medals, with eight of them gold, four silver and one bronze.

How many Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in four Olympics, the first being London in 2012, where she won a gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky won four gold medals, all for freestyle events (women's 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), as well as a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won two gold medals (women's 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

So far, in Paris, Ledecky has won a gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, a silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

Katie Ledecky has family connections to the New York area

Ledecky is from Bethesda, Maryland, beloved in the area and from the same state as fellow Olympics legend Michael Phelps.

"We really appreciate all the support, we feel their energy for sure," Ledecky said about the messages of support from back in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

Ledecky currently resides in Gainesville, Florida.

Her father, David, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Mary Gen, is from North Dakota and swam at the University of Mexico.

Did you know Ledecky's uncle, Jon, is a part-owner of the New York Islanders?

What Olympic medals did Katie Ledecky get in the past?

2012: 800m freestyle gold

2016: 200m free gold

2016: 400m free gold

2016: 800m free gold

2016: 4x200m free relay gold

2016: 4x100m free relay silver

2020: 800m free gold

2020: 1500m free gold

2020: 400m free silver

2020: 4x200m free relay silver

She is also a 21-time world champion and 26-time world medalist, both women swimmer records.