Here's how Katie Ledecky's next race could make U.S. Olympics history

Katie Ledecky, already considered one of the greatest swimmers of all time, could make more history at the Paris Olympics and set the record for the most gold medals by an American woman.

After winning the 1500m freestyle and earning her eighth gold medal and twelfth overall medal, she is now tied with swimmer Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most overall Olympic medals. She also tied Thompson for most gold medals by an American woman.

One more gold medal and she would separate herself into a new tier as the most decorated U.S. woman in Olympic history.

Her next race is expected to be on Thursday, August 1 at 4:03 p.m. ET in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay.

For anyone who has watched Ledecky over her career, they know not to doubt that anything is possible.

What records could Katie Ledecky set in Paris?

With a ninth gold medal, two more than she had entering Paris, she would set a record for the most gold medals ever by an American woman

With a tenth gold medal, three more than she had entering Paris, she would set the record for most gold medals by a woman athlete and follow Michael Phelps as the only athlete to win 10 Olympic gold medals

If Ledecky wins gold in the 800m free, she would become the first woman to win the same individual event at four different Olympics and just the second swimmer to do so after Michael Phelps, who was dominant in the 200m IM

When is Katie Ledecky’s next race?

Ledecky is expected to compete in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 4:03 p.m. ET.

What other 2024 Olympics events will Katie Ledecky compete in?

Ledecky is also slated to race in the second heat for the women's 800m freestyle on Friday, Aug. 2, at around 5:52 a.m. If she qualifies, Ledecky will race in the women's 800m freestyle gold medal event on Saturday, Aug. 3, at around 3:08 p.m.

Katie Ledecky is expected to compete in four Olympics events in Paris.

400m free (earned Bronze)

800m free

1500m free (earned Gold)

4x200m free relay

How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky has a total of 12 Olympic medals, with eight of them gold, three silver and one bronze.

How many Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in four Olympics, the first being London in 2012, where she won a gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky won four gold medals, all for freestyle events (women's 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), as well as a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won two gold medals (women's 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

So far, in Paris, Ledecky has won a gold in the women's 1500m freestyle and a bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

Where does Katie Ledecky live?

Ledecky is from Bethesda, Maryland, beloved in the area and from the same state as fellow Olympics legend Michael Phelps.

"We really appreciate all the support, we feel their energy for sure," Ledecky said about the messages of support from back in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

Ledecky currently resides in Gainesville, Florida.

Her father, David, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Mary Gen, is from North Dakota and swam at the University of Mexico.

Did you know Ledecky's uncle, Jon, is a part-owner of the New York Islanders?

What Olympic medals did Katie Ledecky get in the past?

2012: 800m freestyle gold

2016: 200m free gold

2016: 400m free gold

2016: 800m free gold

2016: 4x200m free relay gold

2016: 4x100m free relay silver

2020: 800m free gold

2020: 1500m free gold

2020: 400m free silver

2020: 4x200m free relay silver

She is also a 21-time world champion and 26-time world medalist, both women swimmer records.