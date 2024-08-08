2024 Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles announces return to UCLA gymnastics

Jordan Chiles won her first individual Olympics medal Monday in the floor exercise final after her initial score was boosted by 0.1, enough to clear the Romanians and earn a spot on the podium

Fresh off her first individual Olympics medal win, which came in truly dramatic fashion, USA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles returned to the U.S. to announce her next step in four letters: UCLA.

The 23-year-old Chiles says she is returning to her alma mater and will represent the gymnastics team there for her remaining two years in college. We still might see her in 2028, though.

Chiles delivered a powerhouse routine in the floor exercise final on Monday, the very last event for women's gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. A review prompted a score change that vaulted her into the bronze position. Romania is appealing. Chiles also won a gold medal as part of those representing USA in the team all-around.

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles says she’s still riding the high afer winning gold for the women’s gymnastics team all-around on Tuesday, something she treasures even more because of the other athletes on her team. “Every memory, every experience that we have together, we’re definitely going to cherish even more.”

Since the 2020 Olympics, Chiles has been a fan (and celebrity) favorite.

Leading up to Paris, Chiles wore a leotard that she was inspired to design after seeing an outfit Beyoncé wore during her world tour. Prior to the start of the Olympics, the singer sent Chiles an autographed vinyl with a handwritten message, calling the gymnast her "twin."

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion gave Chiles some major kudos during her balance beam routine en route to Team USA winning gold in the women’s team event on Tuesday. 

“You Killing it my girl,” Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram story.

Chiles hasn't outlined her future plans yet. She had hinted she may return to her alma mater UCLA and the gymnastics team there, according to olympics.com.

