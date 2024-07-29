Skateboarding

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston medal in skateboarding street

Team USA added to its medal count thanks to a strong showing in men's skateboarding Monday afternoon.

Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston added two medals to the Team USA tally in the skateboarding street event on Monday.

Eaton, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, improved to silver in Paris. He finished with a 281.04 total score in the final, putting him just one-tenth of a point behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, who successfully defended his gold medal.

Huston finished with a 279.38, giving him bronze after he placed seventh in Tokyo.

Horigome came through when it mattered most, pulling off a staggering 97.08 on his final trick to bring his total score to 281.14 and keep him as the only skateboarder to win gold in the event.

