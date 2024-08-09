From scaling a skyscraper to hanging on to the side of an airplane taking off, actor Tom Cruise is no stranger to death-defying stunts.

And the "Mission Impossible" star may be taking on his most high-profile feat yet — if rumors are true.

Back in March, Cruise was spotted with a film crew at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, scaling the famous landmark, People reported at the time. He was also captured on video appearing to pass a flag to someone. A spokesperson for Cruises did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment on what the actor was filming for.

In late April, he was also spotted on the streets of Paris riding a motorcycle at night, before official filming for his latest "Mission Impossible" movie began. At the time, he was spotted with a film crew and carrying a white flag near the Saint-Georges metro station, the Pont de Bir-Hakeim and around the Arc de Triomphe.

Tom Cruise était à Paris cette nuit pour le tournage de Mission Impossible 8 🎬pic.twitter.com/vHgBNXF34l — Cine Phil 🎬 (@cinephiloff) April 26, 2024

This week, French media reported that Cruise, who is currently in Europe filming “Mission: Impossible 8” and has been spotted in the stands at several Paris Olympic events, including artistic gymnastics, swimming and track & field, will perform a stunt at the Closing Ceremony, which is set to take place at the Stade de France. Part of his performance will include pre-taped scenes.

With the next Summer Games set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028, a Hollywood connection seems fitting for an Olympic handoff from Paris.

However, organizers in Paris are tight-lipped on confirming any names, only saying it will feature “world-famous performers” along with “acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

"An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture," Paris organizers said in a statement. "Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future."

One performer that has been announced is H.E.R. The five-time Grammy winner is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games.

I guess we'll have to wait until Sunday, Aug. 11 to see who's-who among the star-studded celebrity spectacles. The Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET at the Stade de France.