How to watch USA women's basketball go for historic 8th straight gold vs. France

The U.S. women's basketball team has a chance to close out the 2024 Olympics with a historic title.

In the final event on the Paris Games slate before Sunday's Closing Ceremony, the United States will meet France in the women's basketball gold medal game. The Americans, who are seven-time-defending Olympic champions, will try to become the first team in any sport to ever win eight straight golds.

Team USA entered the competition in Paris having not dropped a single Olympic contest since all the way back at the 1992 Barcelona Games. And head coach Cheryl Reeve's squad hasn't shown any real signs of a potential letdown in its bid for an eighth consecutive gold.

Team USA’s A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart shared their enthusiasm for the women’s basketball final at the Paris Games, as they look for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Powered by two-time WNBA MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Team USA won has won its five games by an average margin of 18.6 points. The Americans' closest games have been a 13-point win over Belgium in group play and a 14-point win over Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

As the U.S. goes for another Olympic title, France will be vying for its first-ever gold. The French have never won an Olympic title in basketball, though Victor Wembanyama and the men's team could end that drought against the U.S. on Saturday.

But regardless of the men's result, the French women will still have a shot to make history.

France's only other appearance in an Olympic women's final came at the 2012 London Games, where the Americans rolled to a 36-point win. So, will Team USA cruise to a record-breaking title? Or will the French close out the 2024 Games with a momentous upset for gold on home soil?

Here's how to watch the gold medal showdown:

When does USA women's basketball play the gold medal game vs. France?

Team USA and France will battle for gold on Sunday, Aug. 11.

What time does the USA women's basketball gold medal game start?

Tipoff from Bercy Arena in Paris is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

What TV channel is the USA women's basketball vs. France gold medal game on?

USA-France will be shown on NBC and Peacock.

How to stream USA women's basketball vs. France gold medal game

The gold medal game will also be available to stream here:

Are there any WNBA players on France?

France's roster features four players with WNBA experience: Valériane Ayayim, Marine Johannès, Iliana Rupert and Gabby Williams. In a comeback overtime win against Belgium in the semifinals, Williams posted a team-high 18 points while Ayayim had 17 and Rupert added 15.

Williams leads France in points (14.8) and assists (5.4) per game, while Marieme Badiane is averaging a team-high 5.6 rebounds.

How many gold medals has USA women's basketball won?

Team USA has captured nine of the 12 gold medals that have been awarded since women's basketball was introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games.

How many straight games has USA women's basketball won?

The Americans enter the gold medal game riding a 60-game winning streak at the Olympics.

When was USA women's basketball's last loss?

The last time Team USA dropped an Olympic contest was in the semifinals of the 1992 Olympics, where the Americans left with bronze.

How many Olympic medals has Diana Taurasi won?

Diana Taurasi enters the gold medal game with a chance to become the single-most-decorated basketball player in Olympic history. She's currently tied with former teammate Sue Bird with five gold medals.