How to watch the USWNT vs. Australia group stage match at the Olympics Wednesday

The United States women's national soccer team plays Australia in Marseille on Wednesday to conclude group play in the Paris Olympics.

Germany, which defeated Australia in its Olympic opener 3-0, plays Zambia Wednesday in Saint-Etienne.

Coach Emma Hayes tempered expectations as the United States cruised to a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday night for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Sophia Smith had a pair of goals for the Americans, who have won their opening two matches in France. Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored against Germany.

“We haven’t done anything, let's be frank,” Hayes said. “We’ve got three points against a really good German team. That’s is all it is, nothing more.”

The Americans are playing their first major tournament under Hayes, who took over the U.S. team in late May.

Hayes is tasked with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

The United States is the winningest team in the Olympics, with four gold medals. The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games under former coach Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned following the World Cup.

When is the U.S. women's soccer team's next match?

The U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) will play Australia in its final group stage match at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31.

How to watch USWNT USA vs. Australia?

You can watch the USA vs. Australia women's soccer match on Wednesday on Peacock.

You can also watch here at this link.

The match will reair at 6 p.m. ET on USA network.

USA women's soccer starting lineup vs. Australia

1-Alyssa Naeher

2-Emily Fox

4-Naomi Girma

5-Trinity Rodman

7-Crystal Dunn

9-Mallory Swanson

10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)

11-Sophia Smith

14-Emily Sonnett

16-Rose Lavelle

17-Sam Coffey

Available subs for Team USA vs. Australia

3-Korbin Albert

6-Casey Krueger

8-Lynn Williams

12-Tierna Davidson

13-Jenna Nighswonger

18-Casey Murphy

20-Croix Bethune

What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?

The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.