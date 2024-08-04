How many Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?

Suni Lee is one of America's most-decorated female gymnasts in Olympics history after winning her sixth medal in Paris, and she's not done competing yet.

Lee won bronze in the uneven bars final on Sunday at the Olympics giving her a sixth Olympic medal.

Lee now has two gold, a silver, and three bronze medals across the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Her six medals rank her tied for third among the most-decorated American woman gymnasts of all time. She is three behind Simone Biles (10) and one behind Shannon Miller (7). Lee is tied with Aly Raisman with six medals.

She still has one more event to compete in before she wraps up competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and could still add to her total and tie Miller with seven medals.

What Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?

Here are the medals Suni has earned:

2024 Paris Olympics - Bronze - Uneven bars

2024 Paris Olympics - Bronze - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Uneven bars

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Gold - All-around

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

Which American women gymnasts have the most medals?

Simone Biles has the most medals of any female American gymnast with 10.

Shannon Miller has seven Olympic medals.

Suni Lee and Aly Raisman both have six Olympic medals.

Lee has one more event, the balance beam, to compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Where does Suni Lee rank among American gymnasts?

When does Suni Lee compete next?

Suni Lee will compete in the artistic gymnastics balance beam finals on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:36 a.m. ET.

What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?

Here is the remaining finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When are the remaining gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

