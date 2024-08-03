Katie Ledecky added to her already record-setting number of medals on Saturday, winning gold in the women's 800m freestyle and further cementing her status as of the greatest U.S. Olympians of all-time.

It was the second gold medal of the Paris Olympics for the 27-year-old Ledecky, who also won the 1500m freestyle. She earned a bronze in the 400m freestyle and a silver in the women's 4x200m relay. It was that silver medal that put her above any other American woman swimmer ever.

Let's break down just how many medals Ledecky now has in her possession (and it remains very likely she will compete in Los Angeles in 2028, so these numbers could still go up).

How many medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky now has 14 overall Olympic medals: Nine golds, four silvers and one bronze over four Olympic Games. In her penultimate race for the Paris Olympics, Ledecky broke a tie she had with Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson. for total medals by an American woman.

Watch Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, and Erin Gemmell battle in the pool for a silver medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Does anyone have more Olympic medals than Ledecky?

Only Michael Phelps has more American Olympics medals, with 28 total.

When it comes to gold medals, Phelps also has that record with 23. Ledecky is tied with legendary Olympians Mark Spitz and Carl Lewis for the second-most gold medals, with nine apiece. She

Most medals in U.S. Olympic history:



1. Michael Phelps

2. Katie Ledecky

How many Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in four Olympics, the first being London in 2012, where she won a gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky won four gold medals, all for freestyle events (women's 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), as well as a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won two gold medals (women's 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

So far, in Paris, Ledecky has won a gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, a silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

U.S. swimmers Claire Weinstein and Erin Gemmell, who won a silver medal with Katie Leckedy in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, talk about what it's like to swim with the legend.

What Olympic medals did Katie Ledecky get in the past?

2012: 800m freestyle gold

2016: 200m free gold

2016: 400m free gold

2016: 800m free gold

2016: 4x200m free relay gold

2016: 4x100m free relay silver

2020: 800m free gold

2020: 1500m free gold

2020: 400m free silver

2020: 4x200m free relay silver

She is also a 21-time world champion and 26-time world medalist, both women swimmer records.

What other 2024 Olympics events will Katie Ledecky compete in?

None, the 800m free was the last event for her in the Paris Olympics. Ledecky compete in four events this year:

400m free (earned Bronze)

800m free (earned Gold)

1500m free (earned Gold)

4x200m free relay (earned Silver)

She is expected to compete again in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

After winning the 1,500 freestyle race, the Team USA swimmer now shares the record with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming.

Katie Ledecky has family connections to the New York area

Ledecky is from Bethesda, Maryland, beloved in the area and from the same state as fellow Olympics legend Michael Phelps.

"We really appreciate all the support, we feel their energy for sure," Ledecky said about the messages of support from back in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

Ledecky currently resides in Gainesville, Florida.

Her father, David, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Mary Gen, is from North Dakota and swam at the University of Mexico.

Did you know Ledecky's uncle, Jon, is a part-owner of the New York Islanders?