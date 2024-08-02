2024 Paris Olympics

A look at the Olympic memes that are taking over TikTok by storm

The 'Sad to announce I did not make the cut for Paris 2024,' clips have the internet cracking up

By Julia Elbaba

Simone Biles
Getty

There are 10,714 athletes across 206 nations competing in 32 sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Then there are the many, many others laughing at their failed attempts at participating in these high-level sports.

A new Olympic trend is taking TikTok by storm with kids and adults posting clips of themselves competing in a sport but flopping.

These videos are captioned “Sad to announce I did not make the cut for Paris 2024.”

Various sports have been featured in the trend, including gymnastics, track and field, volleyball, and swimming, among others. 

In this first viral clip, what appears to be a high school girl takes on the balance beam but she goes tumbling down on multiple occasions.

In the next clip, a girl is suited up to do a back dive into the pool -- and you guessed it, she flops.

In this final video, a guy is going at the pole vault only to land right where he took off before slamming his head to the ground.

While the internet gets a laugh out of these TikTokers, others can tune into the real 2024 Olympics talent through Aug. 11 in Paris.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsTikTok
