Here's who is on the Team USA men's basketball roster at the Olympics 2024

Team USA's men's basketball roster is stacked. It's full of NBA superstars, like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, with past Olympics experience.

The team includes players with a combined 11 Olympics appearances, 10 gold medals and three FIBA World Cup titles, and has 12 NBA All-Stars, four MVPs and six NBA champions on the roster, according to USA Basketball.

Team USA men's basketball roster

When does Team USA men's basketball play?

Group Stage

First game in the group stage is Sunday, July 28 at 11:15 a.m. against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The game will be live on NBC and Peacock, and replayed in the evening on USA.

Second game in the group stage is Wednesday, July 31 at 2:45 p.m. ET against South Sudan. The game will be live on USA network and Peacock. The game will replay at 1 a.m. Thursday on USA network.

Third game in the group stage will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. against Puerto Rico. The game will air live on NBC and Peacock. The game will replay at 6 p.m. on USA network.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6 starting at 5 a.m. ET.

The men's basketball semifinals will be on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m ET and air on USA network.

The men's basketball bronze medal match will be on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET on USA network and replay at 1 p.m. on USA.

The men's basketball gold medal match will air live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10. It will replay at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 11 on USA network.

Who are the coaches for Team USA men's basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the head coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Joining Kerr on his staff are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Heat head coach).

Who are the other NBA stars playing in the Olympics for a team other than the USA?

Some of the other NBA stars competing at the Olympics for teams other than the USA include:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder/Team Canada)

Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves/Team France)

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs/Team France)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks/Team Greece)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets/Team Serbia)

What countries qualified for Olympics men's basketball in 2024?

There are 12 teams in the competition:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Greece

Japan

Puerto Rico

Serbia

South Sudan

Spain

United States

The United States is in a Group for the first round with Puerto Rico, Serbia, and South Sudan.