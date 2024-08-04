Here's when the U.S. men's basketball team plays Brazil in the quarterfinals at the Olympics

The U.S. men's basketball Olympic quarterfinals matchup is set.

Team USA will play Brazil on Aug. 6 for a chance to move onto the semifinals and be close to a five-peat at the top of the podium.

The USA men's basketball team has won seven of eight gold medals since 1992, only winning bronze in 2004. America is the heavy favorite to repeat in Paris behind a very talented roster of many of the NBA's biggest superstars, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Brazil lost to France and Germany before beating Japan in its final game of the group stage.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Tipoff for Team USA vs. Germany is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Here's the men's basketball quarterfinal schedule at the Paris Olympics

All games will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Bercy Arena in Paris.

5 a.m. ET - Germany vs. Greece

8:30 a.m. ET - Serbia vs. Australia

12 p.m. ET - France vs. Canada

3:30 p.m. ET - United States vs. Brazil

How to watch the U.S. men's basketball quarterfinal match against Brazil

The U.S. men's basketball quarterfinal match against Brazil on Tuesday Aug. 6 will be shown on NBC, Peacock, and stream live on NBCOlympics.com.

When are the men's basketball semifinals?

The men's basketball semifinals will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8.

When are the men's basketball gold and bronze medal games?

The men's bronze basketball game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET.

The men's basketball gold medal game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the men's basketball games?

The men's basketball games will air on NBC and Peacock.

They will also stream live on nbcolympics.com.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball roster?

Who are the coaches for Team USA men's basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the head coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Joining Kerr on his staff are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Heat head coach).