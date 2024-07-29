Here's a fun musical playlist for the Paris Olympics

From the operatic opening ceremony to athletes' warmup songs, music is intrinsic to the Paris Olympics now underway.

Athletes from around the world are competing in dozens of disciplines among 32 sports. For those watching at home: Do you know what you're going listening to during commercial breaks, while making snacks, or to distract you in moments where your favorite isn't doing that hot? We've got you, with a cheeky musical guide to each sport — some picks more literal than others.

While this cut from “Lover” was in her Eras Tour set, Swift executed some apt choreography, pulling back an invisible arrow and making this the obvious choice for the bow-wielding sport.

In the pantheon of aspirational songs that mention or center on running, none has had the resurgence of this gothic '80s tune.

There is something subtly dignified about badminton. It is a classic-feeling racquet sport, and it requires a similarly first-rate song, like this French pop hit.

BASKETBALL: “Forever,” Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem

The hip-hop all-star collaboration “Forever” was on the soundtrack to LeBron James 's 2008 “More Than a Game” documentary, making it the perfect basketball track. James has been selected as Team USA's male flag bearer this year, making it all the more appropriate.

Arguably the greatest moment of lyrical songwriting on this list, this 1969 classic partially about, yes, a boxer is a narrative masterpiece.

BREAKING: “Scorpio,” Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five

Some music is inextricable from movement. This future-seeking record, all early-electronica and robot-rap, is perfect for the Olympics' newest sport.

The indie band was a participant in the once popular “chillwave,” a subgenre that sounded like, well, drifting in water.

Heavy breathing that bleeds into minimalistic electronica from the progenitors themselves — if that doesn't make you want to grab a bicycle, nothing will.

Perhaps the word “dressage” isn't the first one that comes to mind when this banger by the late Keith and the great Nelson plays, but “horses” certainly does.

Many sports are depicted in the K-pop girl group's music video, among them fencing. That should be enough cause for celebration.

Written for the other kind of hockey, this country classic has a malleable warmth to it that works just fine for summer.

FOOTBALL/SOCCER: “Puntería,” Shakira and Cardi B

“Puntería” was the official theme of TelevisaUnivision’s broadcast of the recently concluded 2024 Copa América; there's no reason it doesn't work for the Olympics, too. Surely Argentina fans would agree.

You could opt for the Tom Jones cover, or the original Johnny Darrell, but nothing beats Wagoner's ode to the green.

GYMNASTICS: “Delresto (Echoes),” Travis Scott featuring Beyoncé

At the U.S. Classic earlier this year, Simone Biles debuted the routine she may bring to the Olympics, which ends with “Delresto (Echoes).”

This instantly recognizable postwar ballad is all about moving forward unapologetically. In the case of handball at the Olympics, a sport that has been lately dominated by France, this song takes on a different meaning. Don't look at those past accomplishments; push forward to the next.

JUDO: “Ain’t No Problems,” Waka Flocka Flame, Young Thug and Judo

It might not be particularly imaginative, but nothing says “combat sport" quite like “Ain't No Problems” from Waka Flocka Flame, Young Thug and Judo. Get it?

The modern pentathlon semifinals and finals will take place at the Palace of Versailles this year, inspiring this pick from the Swedish power metal band.

The entire music video centers on rowing, which makes this reunion-era cut from the beloved British boy band perfect for the watersport.

In 1973, the Welsh singer and comedian wrote this song to celebrate Wales' victory over England. It's since become a rugby classic.

Sailing is a vintage sport, and no voice takes a listener back to a certain time than Holiday's swinging tone. Across this 1937 song, Holiday is in full force, weaving interesting phrasing and tempos.

SHOOTING: “Get Low,” Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins

In film, shooting is often depicted by athletes getting low on the ground to shoot — see what we did there? The reality is a bit more complicated, but the sentiment still stands.

Skateboarding is a fairly new sport to the Olympics, first introduced at the Tokyo Olympics. No song better encapsulates the youthful spirit of skateboarding culture quite like Lupe Fiasco's “Kick, Push.”

Back in her “Hannah Montana” days, Miley Cyrus released this barn-burning, country-pop power ballad about perseverance. It is almost too fitting.

The competition may be in Tahiti, but there was no other choice.

SWIMMING: “Coco Chanel,” Eladio Carrión featuring Bad Bunny

Before becoming a celebrated voice in Latin trap and reggaetón, Carrión was a competitive swimmer, even representing his native Puerto Rico at the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The visual for this one-time K-pop bop shows the girl group getting very serious about table tennis. The song has all the ebullience of the sport, too.

With the Olympics taking on special significance for the athletes representing the Palestinian territories this year, the energetic techno track from one of the most exciting Palestinian DJs goes to taekwondo, in honor of competitor Omar Ismail. Ismail is the lone Palestinian athlete to qualify in his own right for the Games, although others got in through a wild-card system.

In lieu of listening to the entire “Challengers” score in one sitting, Lorde's “Tennis Court” should scratch the itch.

When all else fails, this bombastic rock hit delivers. The band wrote the song's chord changes to mirror punches in “Rocky III.” That might make it seem better suited for boxing, but truth be told, this classic works even better for triathlon. The song is all about endurance — just like the sport.

Three years ago, N'Gapeth helped France win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He's competing once again this year, and also happens to be a very talented rapper.

There is nothing people who lift weights love more than Eminem. Except maybe lifting weights.

The fittingly named London indie rock band of yesteryear were once masters at articulating the scars of youth. And adolescence often feels like an internal wrestling match.