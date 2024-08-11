Phoenix singer stage dives in first starry performance at Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Olympic Closing Ceremony on Sunday marks the official end to the Paris Olympics before Los Angeles takes the torch ahead of 2028.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director behind the Opening Ceremony, which starred Celine Dion, among other big performances, is also overseeing the ceremony.

He has said the theme of the closing will be "Records," according to Olympics.com.

Who is performing at the closing ceremony of the Olympics?

The band Phoenix kicked off the first of many expected musical performances. Lead singer Thomas Mars dove into the crowd of Olympians, stepping off the continent-shaped stage into the arms of the Colombian and American delegations.

H.E.R., a five-time Grammy winner, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover for the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028. H.E.R. is from California.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will play a part in the handover segment, according to NBC News, though it's not clear yet if he will perform.

There have also been reports Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform. Variety is reporting the two artists will perform from Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise is also reportedly performing a stunt involving the handover of the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

Several other A-listers have been rumored to be involved in the closing ceremony, but nothing else has been confirmed or officially announced.

Who will host the closing ceremony for NBC?

NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico is expected to be joined by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Who are the Team USA flag bearers for closing ceremony?

Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead have been announced as the flag bearers for Team USA.

What day and time is the Olympics closing ceremony?

The Olympic closing ceremony will take place Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony

You can watch the Olympic closing ceremony live on NBC, Peacock and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com.

The closing ceremony will replay at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC, Peacock and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

Following the closing ceremony, watch a special look ahead to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles on "Countdown to LA28" on NBC, Peacock and streaming at NBCOlympics.com at 10 p.m. ET.

What will happen during the Closing Ceremony?

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

It’s a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull. It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly.

Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. ... Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

When are the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

The 2028 Olympics will take place July 14, 2028 to July 30, 2028.