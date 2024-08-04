2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Schauffele seeks back-to-back golf gold, Suni Lee and Asher Hong look for individual gymnastics win

Also Sunday, in a matchup of veteran and rising star, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take to the clay at Roland-Garros in the gold medal match on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics.

By NBC Staff

Suni Lee, Asher Hong and Xander Schauffele.
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along with live updates below and watch live on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us