Live updates: Schauffele seeks back-to-back golf gold, Suni Lee and Asher Hong look for individual gymnastics win

What to Know
- Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele, who won gold in Tokyo, enters the final round of men's golf Sunday tied with Spain's Jon Rahm at 14-under par. Watch live here beginning at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.
- Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will go head-to-head in a blockbuster matchup with both looking for their first Olympic gold. Watch live here beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 PT.
- On the heels of his energetic performance as part of the historic men's team bronze medal win, gymnast Asher Hong will look for an individual win on rings. Watch live here beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT
- Suni Lee will be back at Bercy Arena looking to add to her Paris medal count in the individual uneven bars final. Watch live here beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT.
Follow along with live updates below and watch live on Peacock.