Gold Zone host Scott Hanson cheered so hard he got bloody hand from pounding the desk

By Tom Shea

We all get swept up in Olympic action during these two weeks — but some of us really get into it.

Just ask Scott Hanson, the host of the Gold Zone on Peacock. On Monday, he shared a photo of himself standing behind his desk on set while holding a tissue around a bloody pink finger.

"I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal," Hanson posted on X, along with a photo of him smirking.

Same, Scott, same.

It appears Hanson, new to NBC's Olympics coverage for Paris 2024, got very into one of the events Tuesday afternoon. That may have involved Team USA breaking a 16-year medal drought in men's team gymnastics, or perhaps more medals won in the pool.

Either way, Hanson was at least able to make jokes about his injury. In a nod to his other gig hosting NFL Red Zone, he noted that he was "likely" to return.

He later posted a photo showing his bloodstained notes on his desk as well.

Get better soon, Scott.

