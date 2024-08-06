Gabby Thomas says she feels confident ahead of 200m final

Tuesday in Paris, runner Gabby Thomas will push for a gold medal.

Thomas, who grew up in Northampton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Harvard University, earned two medals in Tokyo — silver in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the women's 200m.

She posted the fastest time Monday in the 200m semifinal, and she's a favorite for the gold in Tuesday's final.

"I feel really good, I feel confident, in control," she said after the semifinal. "I feel confident that it'll all come together tomorrow, so I'm excited."

You can watch the women's 200m final at 3:40 p.m. ET/12:40 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock or online here.