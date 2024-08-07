Team USA’s Gabby Thomas may have a Harvard degree, three Olympic medals and a career in epidemiology, but her humble beginnings can be traced back to Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

It was here that the track and field star met Martha McCullagh, the high school math teacher and track coach who went on to play a pivotal role in Thomas' life.

"[Mrs. McCullagh] was a big part of my success and my support system [in] my hometown," Thomas said.

Gabby Thomas has sped to the win in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics. She finished in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

As a high schooler, Thomas struggled with math, as well as running and finding her place in the sport. McCullagh coached her in the classroom — specifically, in algebra and calculus — and on the track.

"She was always there for me," the Olympian said. "She really helped me fall in love with [running], and she saw the potential in me, and it just really encouraged me to stick with it."

Thomas added that McCullaugh, now retired, is still a big part of her life and comes to her meets. McCullagh was in the stands today, cheering her former student on as Thomas sprinted her way to her first Olympic gold in the 200-meter race.

"I was in complete disbelief," Thomas said of the moment she crossed the finish line. "I know I've earned it, I've trained so hard for this, but there is no feeling like earning an Olympic gold medal. It's unbelievable."

Williston has a victory bell that the school's athletes would ring when they came back from meets — and when Thomas was on the track team, McCullagh said "this bell got rung pretty often."

The coach worked with Thomas to improve her running start, baton hand-offs and stride lengths on the track. She recalled one high school meet Thomas competed in.

"I wanted to check the score midway through, and I looked at the 100 [meter dash] and it didn't have Gabby listed as having won it," McCullagh said. "And I was like, well — I know she did. And the finish line judge said, 'Oh — she was in that race? ... She was so far in front, we were sure she couldn't possibly have been in that race.'"

Competing athletes from other schools love to take photos with Williston's track and field records bulletin, according to McCullagh, which features Thomas as the record-holder for the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, long jump, triple jump and 4x100m relay, all set in 2014.

McCullagh added that "the normal around our team was that Gabby is that fast."

In a message for young athletes approaching the track for the first time — especially those at Williston — Thomas said to "work hard, go after what you want and give back to the community when you can."

"I'm honored that she considers me a friend," McCullagh said. "To even be a little part of her journey to the Olympics ... to see Gabby on the world stage, where she is performing with the world's best — she is one of the world's best. And to still be such a wonderfully humble and gracious person that she is, it just warms my heart to hear that."

