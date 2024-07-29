The Paris 2024 Olympics are not just about medals and records: From intense concentration to unexpected reactions, the athletes of the Paris 2024 Olympics have given us a treasure trove of funny faces.

Explore our gallery of athletes in their most candid and comedic moments

France's Felix Lebrun eyes the ball as he prepares to serve to India's Harmeet Desai during their men's table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

US' Coco Gauff returns to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during their women's singles first round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Malaysia's Toh Ee Wei plays a shot in the mixed doubles badminton group stage match against China during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP)

Germany's Christoph Steinert attempts to score past Japan's Sota Takano and Japan's pivot Shuichi Yoshida during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Japan and Germany of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris South Arena in Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Silver medallists Britain's Noah Williams and Thomas Daley celebrate with their medals following the men's synchronized 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Japan's Miu Hirano eyes the ball as she prepares to serve to Italy's Giorgia Piccolin during their women's table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)

Spain's Rafael Nadal eyes the ball as he returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)

The US’ Ilona Maher (2) during the women's pool C rugby sevens match between France and United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Switzerland's Florian Langenegger competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

US's Asher Hong performs on the Parallel Bars during the Men's Team Final at Bercy Arena, on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Monday July 29, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

US' Paul Juda competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez plays a forehand against Benjamin Hassan of Team Lebanon during the Men's Singles second round match on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)