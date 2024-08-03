French pole vaulter catches crotch on crossbar, misses out on medal chance

France's Anthony Ammirati had an unforgettable Olympic debut, especially for fans.

The 21-year-old Frenchman had his medal dreams dashed in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday during the qualifying track and field heat.

After sprinting down the track and launching into the air on the pole, Ammirati clipped the crossbar with his crotch while trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters.

The first-time Olympian finished in 12th, bringing his podium pursuit to an end. The pole vault was Ammirati's only event at these Games.

Getty Images Anthony Ammirati of Team France competes during during the Men's Pole Vault Qualification on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Although not the first to suffer such a fate on the track and field event, many on the internet had a lot to say about the athlete's accident.

"Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened," said one X user, who posted a clip of the broadcast.

"Wow, even though he lost the game, in a way, he won his life," another said.

"Sending love and light to this man's dms," a third posted.

Much of the online chatter appeared supportive, with many trying to cheer Ammirati on despite the fumble. He's certainly grown fans through the ordeal -- tens of thousands have started following him online since the heat.

One day before his competition, he posted a photo at the Olympic Village. In his caption, he expressed pride to be competing in front of a French crowd.