French diver addresses off-color social media comments about his body at 2024 Olympics

French diver Jules Bouyer had a message for those making off-color comments about his body on social media.

The 22-year-old landed in fifth place in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside partner Alexi Jandard. But it wasn't just his dive making waves.

Those watching the event quickly took to social media to point out a moment where Bouyer was standing sideways and his suit appeared particularly full.

French diver making the Olympics great again with that outstanding uniform choice. #totalpackage 🤭 pic.twitter.com/GHcoMO0YfI — Kell(e)y (@akelchan) August 1, 2024

Bouyer reportedly said while he's not bothered by his newfound social media stardom, he wishes people would focus more on his athleticism and had a warning for how it could impact other athletes going forward.

"If some people find it amusing to look at my pants, that's their problem. It amused me," he said, according to Reuters. "That said, we mustn't forget that it can take the athlete out of his bubble and that it can hurt. That wasn't the case for me. It was rather fun. I prefer people to look at my dives rather than my briefs, but there's nothing to worry about."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Bouyer is scheduled to compete again in the men's 3-meter springboard on Tuesday.