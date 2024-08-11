Basketball

French announcers bemoan ‘this devil named Curry' during Steph flurry

Curry hit four straight triples in crunch time to see of France on Saturday.

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry went demon mode, literally, in Team USA's win over France in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game.

Curry scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 8 of 13 from 3-point range with one rebound, five assists and two steals in Team USA's 98-87 win over France on Saturday at Bercy Arena.

The Warriors superstar not only was Team USA's leading scorer but also helped the Americans secure Olympic gold with a fourth-quarter flurry for the ages.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

All the Frenchmen and their broadcasters could do was watch in horror. With Team USA leading 82-79 with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry hit a clutch 3-pointer that resulted in a call by the French broadcast that you will have to hear to believe.

"Come on, we must continue to steal the ball ... "

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

*Curry hits 3-pointer*

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

2024 Paris Olympics 28 mins ago

How to watch the replay of the Closing Ceremony

“ ... this devil named Curry is hurting us!"

Other highlights from the French broadcast include:

"Beware, beware of Steph's shot! Oh noo ... but nooooo!! but nooooo!!"

"Steph Curry at the buzzer ... how is this possible?!"

"Steph Curry. He got the hot hand, he hot the hot hand! How is this possible?! He got the hot hand, Steph Curry!!!"

"They gave everything they got, the Frenchies. But with Steph Curry and his 'maestra' ..."

The French got to experience what other NBA teams have dealt with since Curry's rookie 2009-10 NBA season. And it did not go well.

Steph has many nicknames, but perhaps "this devil named Curry" tops the list. And perhaps the city of Paris now needs an exorcism.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us