Fans love watching Suni Lee and Simone Biles plan their TikToks after winning gold

Simone Biles and Suni Lee have tasted Olympic gold once again and fans can't get enough.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team took home gold July 30 after a lineup of impressive performances. Amid the excitement, NBC's broadcast caught Lee and Biles planning the TikTok videos they could create using their new hardware.

Each called dibs on which one they wanted to do, then clapped with excitement at their plan. "I want to do the chomping one," Biles said. Lee replied with a smile, "OK, I want to do the one that says, 'Imagine if we didn't win."

Hours later, Lee posted a selfie video on TikTok featuring herself and her teammates — Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera —wearing their goals medals.

At the start of the TikTok, Lee and Chiles begin mouthing a trending voiceover of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, saying, "Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn't win."

The clip then flashes to include Biles and Rivera, who joined the two gymnasts in finishing the voiceover showing off their awards, saying, "I guess we'll never know!"

Olympic fans who remembered the moment Lee and Biles shared on the floor wrote, in the comments, that they were awaiting the collaboration to drop.

"Been waiting for this tiktok after hearing suni tell simone she wanted to make it," one person wrote.

Another commented, "I was wondering which audios you and Simone were talking about and I was hoping it was this one," with the crying-laughing emoji.

"Did anyone else hear her and Simone plan the TikTok’s they wanted to do on the live coverage? lol I was waiting for this post!! CONGRATULATIONS," another wrote, adding the American flag and gold medal emoji.

Biles posted her own pre-planned TikTok video as well. The 27-year-old, who just became the most decorated American Olympic gymnast, shared a video of herself, Lee, Chiles and Rivera jokingly gnawing on their medals while a chewing sound played.

“TASTE GOLDEN,” she captioned the clip with the American flag and red and blue heart emoji.

In the comments, fan expressed similar remarks to Lee's video, excited that they caught the anticipated post.

"Thank you Suni for the heads up on this one," one person commented. "I was ready and waitingggggg."

Even TikTok commented, writing, "turned on post notifs the second I heard the plans. congratsss girls."

Biles, Lee, Chiles, Carey and Hezly Rivera came in first in the team final, bringing the heat on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

Team USA finished the day of competition with a final score of 171.296. Meanwhile, Italy took silver and Brazil came in third.

