2024 Paris Olympics

Relive every USWNT goal on their path to gold at 2024 Olympics

The U.S. women's soccer team defeated Brazil to win the gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

By Staff

Mallory Swanson
Getty Images

The U.S. women's soccer team won all six of their matches at the 2024 Olympics, outscoring their opponents 12-4, on their way to winning gold for the fifth time in the program's history.

In the gold medal match, it was Mallory Swanson with the lone goal in the early minutes of the second half.

In the semifinal, Sophia Smith scored a goal in the first half of extra time, securing a win against Germany.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Throughout the Olympics, it seemed like every goal was more thrilling than the last. Here's your chance to relive the experience.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us