Empire State Building to light in colors of the Olympics rings

The Empire State Building is getting in the spirit of the Paris Olympics.
The New York landmark will light up its tower lights Friday night in the colors of the Olympic rings: blue, orange, black, green and red.
The Opening Ceremony aired live Friday afternoon on NBC and Peacock but will reair live Friday evening in primetime.
Let's see if the The Bean in Chicago, can do that!
