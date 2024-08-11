Shirtless man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation hours before Closing Ceremony

Authorities have evacuated the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics Closing Ceremony Sunday.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 1,083-foot tall tower in the afternoon. It's unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

The Closing Ceremony is set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower around 3 p.m. ET.