2024 Paris Olympics

Shirtless man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation hours before Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony was set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower around 3 p.m. ET

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities have evacuated the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics Closing Ceremony Sunday.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 1,083-foot tall tower in the afternoon. It's unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

The Closing Ceremony is set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower around 3 p.m. ET.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

More coverage

Boxing 2 hours ago

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif files complaint for ‘aggravated' harassment against her

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Simone Biles sends love to Jordan Chiles after her floor final score is reversed by an arbitration court

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us