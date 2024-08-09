Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, prosecutors say

Egypt's Olympic committee says Tokyo bronze medal-winning wrestler Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed will be investigated by the sport's governing body for an alleged groping incident in Paris.

French prosecutors said Friday it had arrested a 26-year-old Olympic wrestler from Egypt on sexual assault charges. The athlete, who was not named by prosecutors, was detained early Friday after allegedly groping a woman from behind outside a Paris cafe, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.

The Egyptian Olympic committee later said that el-Sayed would be investigated.

The athlete faces disciplinary measures, including a ban from domestic and international competitions, for "irresponsible behavior" just hours after he had finished his Olympic competition and was scheduled to travel home, the statement also said.

El-Sayed is a Greco-Roman wrestler who competes at 67 kilograms. He wrestled in one match in Paris, a 9-0 loss to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, on Wednesday. He is a five-time African champion and a two-time under-23 world champion.