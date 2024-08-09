2024 Paris Olympics

Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, prosecutors say

The Egyptian Olympic committee later said that el-Sayed would be investigated.

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

Egypt's Olympic committee says Tokyo bronze medal-winning wrestler Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed will be investigated by the sport's governing body for an alleged groping incident in Paris.

French prosecutors said Friday it had arrested a 26-year-old Olympic wrestler from Egypt on sexual assault charges. The athlete, who was not named by prosecutors, was detained early Friday after allegedly groping a woman from behind outside a Paris cafe, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.

The Egyptian Olympic committee later said that el-Sayed would be investigated.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The athlete faces disciplinary measures, including a ban from domestic and international competitions, for "irresponsible behavior" just hours after he had finished his Olympic competition and was scheduled to travel home, the statement also said.

El-Sayed is a Greco-Roman wrestler who competes at 67 kilograms. He wrestled in one match in Paris, a 9-0 loss to Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov, on Wednesday. He is a five-time African champion and a two-time under-23 world champion.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us