Has there ever been a duathlon at the Olympics? Here's how history could be made in Paris

With the Seine failing its quality water test on Sunday, triathlon events at the 2024 Olympics might not happen.

The event, which consists of 1500m of swimming, 40km of biking and 10km of running, has been held for men and women since 2000. But if the river in Paris isn't clean enough to swim in, it could turn into a duathlon.

Training in the Seine was canceled for athletes on both Sunday and Monday, with the men's and women's events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Here's a look at what a duathlon would mean for the Olympics:

Will the Seine be clean enough for swimming at the 2024 Olympics?

As of Monday, it's still unclear.

Heading into the Olympics, the water levels appeared to be clean enough for competition. But the heavy rain, which mostly came during the Opening Ceremony last Friday, has worsened the water quality.

What will happen if the Seine isn't clean enough for swimming?

Organizers say the backup plan is to postpone the triathlon events.

If the elevated bacteria levels persist throughout the Olympics, the swimming portion of the triathlon will be canceled and the athletes will compete in a duathlon.

Has there ever been a duathlon at the Olympics?

No, 2024 would mark the first time in Olympic history that there was a duathlon.

The triathlon debuted in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and a mixed relay was added in Tokyo three years ago, but there has never been a duathlon. The event would consist of a 40km bike ride and 10km run, if it is changed to a duathlon.

What Olympic events will be in the Seine?

Five events in total are tentatively scheduled to be held in the Seine:

July 30: Men's individual triathlon

July 31: Women's individual triathlon

Aug. 5: Mixed relay triathlon

Aug. 8: Men's marathon swimming

Aug. 9: Women's marathon swimming

Authorities are banking on sunny weather and higher temperatures to bring the levels of E. coli bacteria below the necessary limits to stage the swim portion of a race that also includes biking and running.