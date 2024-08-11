Deja vu on the court: US, France women in basketball final one day after men

What are the odds of the United States and host country France making it to the finals of a sport in both the men and women's competition?

That is what has happened in the final days of these Paris Games.

The U.S. women's basketball team takes on France on Sunday for the gold medal less than 24 hours after the men's teams took the court.

The Americans are trying to become the first team — in any sport — to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals, breaking a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. The hope to win their 10th gold since the women’s competition started at the 1976 Games. The final is a rematch from the London 2012 title showdown, which France lost.

Steph Curry led the men's team to gold Saturday after the team beat France in back-to-back Olympic finishes. The United States has won five straight gold (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024) medals and eight of the last nine in men's basketball.

The women's gold medal basketball game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT. It will be shown live on NBC, Peacock, and stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Watch the Women's Basketball Gold Medal Final: USA vs France live.

The United States is going for a record eighth straight gold medal in the Olympics.

Here's what else you need to know.

When does USA women's basketball play the gold medal game vs. France?

Team USA and France will battle for gold on Sunday, Aug. 11.

What time does the USA women's basketball gold medal game start?

Tipoff from Bercy Arena in Paris is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

What TV channel is the USA women's basketball vs. France gold medal game on?

The USA vs France women's basketball game will be shown live on NBC and Peacock.

How many gold medals in a row has the USA women's basketball team won?

The United States has won seven straight gold medals and is seeking its eighth straight on Sunday.

How to stream USA women's basketball vs. France gold medal game

The gold medal game will also be available to stream here:

Are there any WNBA players on France?

France's roster features four players with WNBA experience: Valériane Ayayim, Marine Johannès, Iliana Rupert and Gabby Williams. In a comeback overtime win against Belgium in the semifinals, Williams posted a team-high 18 points while Ayayim had 17 and Rupert added 15.

Williams leads France in points (14.8) and assists (5.4) per game, while Marieme Badiane is averaging a team-high 5.6 rebounds.

How many gold medals has USA women's basketball won?

Team USA has captured nine of the 12 gold medals that have been awarded since women's basketball was introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games.

How many straight games has USA women's basketball won?

The Americans enter the gold medal game riding a 60-game winning streak at the Olympics.

When was USA women's basketball's last loss?

The last time Team USA dropped an Olympic contest was in the semifinals of the 1992 Olympics, where the Americans left with bronze.

How many Olympic medals has Diana Taurasi won?

Diana Taurasi enters the gold medal game with a chance to become the single-most-decorated basketball player in Olympic history. She's currently tied with former teammate Sue Bird for the most basketball golds with five apiece.