Colin Jost injures foot while covering surfing at Olympics. Here's how it happened

Colin Jost is keeping fans updated about his injured foot.

The “SNL” star, who is covering Olympics surfing for NBC in Tahiti, shared a photo of his left foot with three bandaged toes.

“You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes,” he wrote in the caption.

Jost, 42, revealed a few days ago that he injured his foot on some coral not long after touching down in Tahiti, sharing a photo of his raw, red toes on Instagram.

“This might ruin my WikiFeet score but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics and the reef was excited to greet me,” he wrote in the caption.

Jost, who’s an avid surfer, injured his toes while attempting to catch a few waves of his own, he shared in an interview over the weekend with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.

“I did pretty well until the first wave and then I ended up standing on the coral reef,” he said. “Much like the coral reef safety expert, but without coral shoes on. So I got a little scraped up.”

Local medical staff are still closely monitoring his injury, the comedian said in another recent interview with NBC Olympics Late Night host Maria Taylor.

“They started saying, ‘We need to see you every day.’ At first I was like, ‘Oh my God, guys, I like you too!’” Jost said. “And they were like, ‘No, it’s because the infection hasn’t improved.’”

Jost revealed another detail about his condition in a joke later in the interview: “Why did the chicken cross the road? To peck at the staph infection in my foot.”

A staph infection is a general term for an infection caused by Staphylococcus aureus, a type of bacteria that can live on the skin.

Staph infections of the skin can occur when Staphylococcus bacteria enter the body through a cut, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Staph infections are often treated with topical or oral antibiotics. Left untreated, a staph infection can be serious or fatal.

Jost hasn’t shared what type of coral was involved in his injury, but in general, cuts and scrapes from coral may lead to inflammation or infection and “may take weeks or even months to heal” according to Divers Alert Network, a global dive safety organization.

Before heading to the Olympics, Jost joked about injuring himself in the coral reef.

“I’m honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti,” he said in a news release in June. “And my Writers Guild Health Insurance is excited to see what the coral reef does to my back.”

Jost has been covering Olympic surfing in the coastal village of Teahupo’o in Tahiti, which is part of French Polynesia.

The surfing competition kicked off on July 27 with both men’s and women’s rounds, but was postponed Tuesday due to surfing conditions.

