When do 2024 Paris Olympics end? Closing Ceremony features ‘Last Supper' director

What to Know The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It's expected to last until 5:15 p.m. ET. Watch on NBC, Peacock or wherever you stream

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director behind the at-times maligned Opening Ceremony (of the "Last Supper" controversy) is also handling this one

The Paris Olympics will soon come to a close.

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles made a triumphant return, taking her Olympic gold tally to seven. French swimmer Léon Marchand won five medals — four of them gold — fulfilling comparisons to Michael Phelps.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis won another gold medal, but the real show for the 80,000 at the Stade de France — which will be the site of Sunday's closing ceremony — was when he broke the world record for the ninth time. (For the internet, the real show may have been this Frenchman's pole vault at that stadium.)

There's been controversy, too. Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has been in the spotlight because of misconceptions about her gender.

Organizers of the Paris Games have, for the most part, successfully showcased the beauty of the French capital. Beach volleyball has taken place next to the Eiffel Tower. Holding events in the polluted Seine River, however, has proven more difficult.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Who is winning the 2024 Olympics?

The United States leads the medal standings, with China next in line. Australia, France and Britain are vying for the third spot. Here is Wednesday's Olympic schedule of events, as well as the overall list of medal winners.

What’s the last event of the 2024 Olympics?

The women's basketball gold medal game is the last event before the closing ceremony. It's scheduled to tip off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Bercy Arena.

When is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It's expected to last until 5:15 p.m. ET.

Watch Team USA on a boat in the Seine during the Paris Opening Ceremony.

What will happen during the Closing Ceremony?

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

It’s a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull. It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly.

Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. ... Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony.

How can I watch the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Olympics gold medallists Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim, who compete in the high jump event, had some physical issues.