Miss the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony? Watch the top moments

Paris ended its stunning 17-day Olympic adventure with a Closing Ceremony that imagined bleakness: A world without the Olympics. Fear not! A Golden Voyager led an excavation of the Olympic rings, and glory returned to the world!

Here are some of the highlights of the Ceremony (and watch the full Primetime in Paris presentation of the Ceremony on NBC at 7 p.m. local time, or streaming here at 7 p.m. ET, or here at 7 p.m. PT).

Katie Ledecky, Nick Mead carry U.S. flag

Katie Ledecky won two golds, a silver and a bronze in Paris -- bringing her epic career medal to 14 total Olympic medals. Nick Mead was part of Team USA's gold medal-winning coxless four rowing team -- bringing America its first rowing gold medal since 1960.

Above, watch them carry the American flag at the Closing Ceremony.

Golden Voyager meets goddess of victory

During the ceremony, a Golden Voyager descended into the Stade de France in an imagining of a time without the Olympics.

See the masked performance, including a meeting with Nike, the goddess of victory, here.

Olympic flag is handed off to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

With the 2024 Olympics in the books, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo passed over the flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

It marked the first time two female mayors passed the Olympic flag as the 2028 Games heads to Southern California.

Tom Cruise repels from Stade de France roof

The preparation for the 2028 Olympics began with actor Tom Cruise repelling from the roof of the Stade de France as he made his way to collect the Olympic flag.

The 62-year-old made it look effortless.

Simone Biles, Karen Bass hand Olympic flag to Tom Cruise

The passing of the torch from Paris to Los Angeles occurred during the latter part of the ceremony

Watch as star gymnast Simone Biles and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass handed the Olympic flag to actor Tom Cruise, who then hopped on a motorcycle headed for the next destination.

French singer Yseult sings rendition of 'My Way'

French singer-songwriter Yseult performed a rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the end of the ceremony as the Olympic flame extinguished.

Watch Yseult's scorching performance here.