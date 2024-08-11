2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Closing Ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

Team USA has tied China with most gold medals won with 40 after a buzzer-beating victory over France in women's basketball

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Follow along with the Closing Ceremony below and watch live on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us