In photos: See moments from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris Photos show top moments from the closing ceremony in Paris Published 1 hour ago • Updated 16 mins ago Published 1 hour ago • Updated 16 mins ago Highlights from the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gold medalist Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands (center), silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia (left) and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri of Team Kenya (right) pose on the podium during the Women's Marathon medal ceremony during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Athletes of Team USA participate in the parade during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team United States of America hold their nation's flag. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Flagbearers Antoine Dupont and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France wave their national flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) An overview shows the athletes and flagbearers parading. (Photo by Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images) Delegations enter the stadium. (Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images) France's national flag enters the stadium carried by members of several corps of the French Army. (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images) French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images) Zaho de Sagazan preforms during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Spectators prior to the start of the closing ceremony. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images) A general view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Cauldron, air ballon prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)