US duo Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes roll past Germany and into the beach volleyball round of 16

By Anthony DeCicco | NBC Olympics

Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes of the United States defeated Germany’s Svenja Mueller/Cinja Tillmann in straight sets, 21-18, 21-18, to finish undefeated in beach volleyball Pool C play.

It was a convincing win for the Americans, who outplayed a strong German side and have thus far lived up to the billing of a gold medal contender through three matches.

The first set was tied at seven before Cheng/Hughes rallied off a 3-0 run to take a 10-7 lead. Germany responded throughout the set, but the U.S. pressure was too much for Mueller/Tillmann to overcome. An ace by Hughes gave the United States a 17-13 lead, which they maintained to take set one.

The second set told a similar story, with a 4-0 run giving the Americans a 12-9 advantage they never let go of. Germany actually out-attacked the U.S., but seven service faults halted Mueller/Tillmann's hopes of pulling off the upset.

Both teams already qualified for the Round of 16 before the match, but Cheng/Hughes advance with extra momentum riding a three-match win streak.

Team USA beach volleyball duo Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng discuss Snoop Dogg's love of beach volleyball and more.
