Can an athlete with Covid compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris?

Noah Lyles, the American track and field star, competed in the men's 200m race Thursday, came in a surprising third place, before revealing he tested positive for Covid two days earlier.

Lyles could be seen wearing a mask prior to the race, and afterwards, needed a wheelchair to exit the track before being taken to the medical treatment area.

"Yeah, I woke up early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I just was feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100," Lyles told NBC Olympics' Lewis Johnson. "You know, woke up the doctors and we tested and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for Covid. My first thought was not to panic. I'm thinking, you know, I've been in worse situations, you know i've run with, you know, worse conditions i've felt. And we just took it day by day, trying to hydrate as much, quarantined off."

Getty Images

Are athletes who tested positive for Covid able to compete in the Olympics?

The U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee told TODAY.com athletes are encouraged to follow safety protocols, including washing hands, wearing face masks during travel, and seeking out medical staff if you feel sick. If an athlete tests positive, the USOPC said it will help set them up with individual housing and transportation.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"We will allow them to train and compete as long as they feel up to it," the USOPC said to TODAY.com. Infected athletes will be required to wear masks indoors and around other people, according to the USOPC.

USA Track & Field released a statement supporting Lyles' decision to compete:

"We can confirm that Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 6th. In response, the USOPC and USATF swiftly enacted all necessary protocols to prioritize his health, the wellbeing of our team, and the safety of fellow competitors.

"Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety of Team USA athletes while upholding their right to compete. After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight. We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely.

"As an organization, we are rigorously adhering to CDC, USOPC, and IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance."

The International Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News on Thursday about Covid policies and the number of cases among its athletes.

NBC New York reached out to the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for comment.

Lewis Johnson provides an update on Noah Lyles’ condition after he received medical attention following the 200m final. #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/3qRHsNe4JE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won the gold in the men's 200m denying Lyles his chance at a 100m-200m double sprint gold, a feat not accomplished by an American since Carl Lewis in 1984.

Lyles later congratulated Tebogo on social media after the race.

"LETSILE TEBOGO congratulations [champagne emoji.] ik you have had a very rough year off the track and despite that you overcame it all!," Lyles said.

LETSILE TEBOGO congratulations 🍾

Ik you have had a very rough year off the track and despite that you overcame it all! — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 8, 2024

"Heal up. More ahead of you!," USA winter Olympics great Apolo Anton Ohno, said to Lyles in response.

Heal up. More ahead of you! — Apolo Anton Ohno (@ApoloOhno) August 8, 2024

Covid protocols were especially rigid in Tokyo three years ago during the height of the pandemic when athletes' movements were limited, they were tested regularly and even were advised against cheering.