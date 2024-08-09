Here's when to watch breaking at the Paris Olympics

Breaking, more commonly known as breakdancing, is making its grand debut as an Olympic sport in Paris.
It'll be a relatively short introduction. The women's competition is on Friday, followed by the men's on Saturday.
Here are the respective schedules and how to watch:
Friday: Women's breaking at the Olympics
- Round Robin (Watch here starting at 10:49 a.m. ET.)
- Quarterfinals (2 p.m ET - watch here)
- Semifinals (2:47 p.m. ET - watch here)
- Bronze medal final (3:19 p.m. ET - watch here)
- Gold medal final (3:29 p.m. ET - watch here)
Saturday: Men's breaking at the Olympics
- Round Robin (Watch here starting at 10 a.m. ET.)
- Quarterfinals (2 p.m ET - watch here)
- Semifinals (2:47 p.m. ET - watch here)
- Bronze medal final (3:19 p.m. ET - watch here)
- Gold medal final (3:29 p.m. ET - watch here)
