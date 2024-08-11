Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers performing at Olympics Closing Ceremony

A Southern California-studded group of artists will perform Sunday at the Olympics Closing Ceremony as the city of lights prepares to hand off the Olympic flag to the city of angels.

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage to celebrate the LA28 handover.

Artist and California native H.E.R. will also perform, and sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover.

The handover marks the beginning of the countdown to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

The event will be hosted by Olympian and tennis champion Venus Williams, adding to the California-rooted list of guests. Other guests include Olympians Carl Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brenda Villa and Rudy Garcia-Tolson

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.