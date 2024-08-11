2024 Paris Olympics

Poetry in motion: Best of Olympic rhythmic gymnastics

The rhythmic gymnastics events took place in the last few days of the 2024 Olympics

By Staff

Darja Varfolomeev
Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Rhythmic gymnastics, although not as popular as the artistic gymnastics, which features starts like Simone Biles, is still an exciting event to watch.

Athletes use hoops and balls to show off incredible skills and abilities that only Olympians can pull off.

Let's take a look at some of the best moments from the rhythmic gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us