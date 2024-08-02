Canoe

Australia's Jessica Fox finds creative use for Olympic gold medals

The canoe phenom showed an innovative way to feel refreshed in the morning — perhaps after a long night of celebrating in the Olympic Village.

By Sarah Kezele | NBC Olympics

Australia's Jessica Fox poses with her gold medal for the women's canoe slalom single event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Forget cucumbers. Forget jade rollers. The next big thing in skincare is gold.

In an Instagram reel, Australian canoe phenom Jessica Fox showed an innovative way to feel refreshed in the morning — perhaps after a long night of celebrating in the Olympic Village:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

There’s been a lot for Fox to celebrate while in Paris. In her fourth Olympic Games, she took gold in the canoe slalom and kayak slalom events, making her the most decorated canoe slalom athlete in Olympic history.

Fox has six career Olympic medals and three golds. Plenty of options for that next-morning refresh.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

Canoe
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us