2024 Paris Olympics

At Olympic swimming heat, ‘Bob the Cap Catcher' saves the day

Not all hero wear capes. Some wear floral speedos.

By Raquel Coronell Uribe | NBC News

Bob the Cap Catcher

The crowd whistled and cheered as he walked past the towering athletes on the pool deck at Paris' La Defense Arena.

In a floral speedo, there he was. Not an Olympian, but still a hero: 'Bob the Cap Catcher.'

The world has become fixated after the speedo-clad mystery man saved the day when the one of the women's 100-meter breaststroke heats faced a hiccup.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The race's starter called for the swimmers to step down from their diving platform, spotting an obstacle in the pool: one of U.S. swimmer's Emma Weber's caps.

"We can't have that at the bottom of the pool," swimming analyst Amy Van Dyken explained. "We're going to have to have someone dive in and go get it."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While the arena was equipped with dozens of Olympians who can swim at super-human speeds, this task called for someone else.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 16 hours ago

Live updates: USA men's basketball rolls past Serbia, US women take gold and silver in 100m butterfly

2024 Paris Olympics 11 mins ago

USA women's rugby 7s has one more Olympics pool match Monday against undefeated host France

From the side of the pool, the mystery hero walked out to cheers.

"I mean, look at that right there!" Van Dyken exclaimed to viewers.

The diver performed a perfect — Olympic, even — dive, scooping up the cap, which was a bit over 8 feet away from the pool's edge.

"Now, is Emma going to let him keep the cap? That's the question," Van Dyke wondered.

The diver triumphantly held up his catch to roaring applause, having cleared the pool for the race to begin.

"See, does that guy get a name?" commentator Jason Knapp asked. "'The Cap Catcher?'"

Knapp and Van Dyken baptized the hero right then.

"I think that's what we're going to call him — Bob, the Cap Catcher! I like that," Van Dyken said.

"Good job, Bob."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us