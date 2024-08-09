2024 Paris Olympics

A breaking hero emerges: Meet Australia's Raygun

An Australian professor had some breaking moves, and people had thoughts.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As Dr. Rachel Gunn, she's a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Australia. She holds a PhD in cultural science. She researches and lectures on the cultural politics of breaking.

As Raygun, she's an Olympian breaker, competing for Australia.

Raygun lost all three of her matches, against B-Girls named Nicka, Syssy and Logistx. Yes, that sentence is accurate.

But Raygun had some moves. And people had some thoughts.

