Gymnastics

‘He did it again!' Social media erupts for Nedoroscik's 2nd bronze

Stephen Nedoroscik appeared to acknowledge one of his nicknames — Clark Kent — by putting the American flag on like a cape after winning Saturday, and shared later that even Simone Biles has seen the memes about him.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American gymnast and social media phenom Stephen Nedoroscik seemed to have the whole country watching Saturday as he secured a second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Worcester, Massachusetts, native and pommel horse specialist had already gotten more than his fair share of nicknames after anchoring Team USA to the first men's team medal at the Olympics in 16 years. And after his 15.300 score in the pommel horse event final proved enough, Nedoroscik even appeared to acknowledge one of those nicknames — Clark Kent, for his signature glasses — by putting the American flag on like a cape.

Worcester native Stephen Nedoroscik, left, and Ireland's Rhys Mc Clenaghan celebrate after winning bronze and gold, respectively, in the men's pommel horse final at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images
Worcester native Stephen Nedoroscik, left, and Ireland's Rhys Mc Clenaghan celebrate after winning bronze and gold, respectively, in the men's pommel horse final at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Nedoroscik was also known as "pommel horse guy," which was instantly trending on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"He did it again!" tweeted the City of Worcester, along with a message of congratulations and pride.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
American Stephen Nedoroscik won the Paris Olympics pommel horse bronze medal just days after becoming an overnight sensation by helping the U.S. men win their first Olympic team medal in 16 years.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Simone takes gold on vault; Sha'Carri, Katie to come

2024 Paris Olympics

What to know about the new nursery at the Olympic Village

Plenty of other reaction poured in, especially from Nedoroscik's Olympic teams and teammates.

NBC10 Boston asked an ecstatic Nedoroscik about his "pommel horse guy" moniker after his podium-reaching performance.

"It is just awesome seeing the amount of people reaching out and talking about pommel horse," he said.

He also told reporters it's "unbelievable" to have memes being made about him, which have even caught the eye of the greatest American gymnast ever.

"It is just the coolest thing ever," Nedoroscik said. "I mean, Simone Biles yesterday came up to me and said, 'Look at this meme of you I saw.'"

"I mean, it is all just so surreal," he continued. "I can't wait to just soak it all in after this competition, now that I'm not so locked in anymore."

Here are some of the best:

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us