How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City

There is no shortage of activities to participate in New York City -- including during Hispanic Heritage Month.

With this in mind, NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization for the five boroughs of New York City, shared a list of activities to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021.

The organization joins the celebration and expresses its commitment to continue highlighting the authentic experiences of the Hispanic community in all five boroughs. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, New Yorkers and visitors will have the opportunity to experience theater, concerts, Latin jazz, art exhibits, parades and many other activities that allow them to immerse themselves in the rich Hispanic culture without leaving the city.

The following celebrations are scheduled to take place. The events are subject to change, so it is recommended to check dates and times before attending.

MEXICAN MANUSCRIPTS AT THE ROCKEFELLER CENTER

This exhibition is organized by the Consulate of Mexico in New York City

Location: 10 Rockefeller Center South Plaza (lobby)

Dates: From Sept. 15 to Nov. 2

Join Mexico in celebrating its 200 years of independence, with a display of ancient codices and manuscripts that belonged to the Mayan, Mexica and Mixtec cultures. The event, which will take place at Rockefeller Center, will showcase some of the most important artifacts presented by different museums and libraries around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.mciny.org/

PEOPLE’S THEATER PROJECT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH THE WORLD PREMIERE OF 'DOÑA MAÑANA'

Location: The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Avenue, NY, NY 10027

Dates: Sept. 17-19

People’s Theater Project, the largest performing arts organization based in Washington Heights and Inwood, announced a full season of in-person events. The season will open with the world premiere of "Doña Mañana," the final chapter in a theatrical trilogy that investigates and celebrates the immigrant experience.

"Doña Mañana" is set in the year 3050, when a group of immigrants has caused the revolution in a dystopian nation where assimilation was forced. Hearing the collective voice of the people, Doña Mañana, one of the revolutionaries and now the first Afro-Latino woman president, and her team embark on a quest to dismantle the system and bring total liberation to the population.

Following the premiere at The Riverside Theater, the production will tour New York City from Oct. 18 to Dec. 3. For more information, visit: https://peoplestheatreproject.org/

HISPANIC DAY PARADE 2021

Location: Along Fifth Avenue, from 44th Street to 77th Street

Date: Oct. 10

The 57th annual Hispanic Day parade, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10, on Fifth Avenue, from 44th Street to 77th Street. It will have the participation of twenty-one countries with delegations that will showcase their folklore and music. The parade will tour iconic Manhattan destinations such as Rockefeller Plaza, Central Park, and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

'ARGENTUM' BY GRIMANESA AMORÓS

Sculpture commissioned by The Bronx Museum of the Arts

Location: 80 White Street, New York, NY, 10013

Dates: Exhibition in progress

Head to Canal Street to see the permanent light sculpture by contemporary artist Grimanesa Amorós. "Argentum" is a 9-foot-wide sculpture commissioned by the Bronx Museum of the Arts, currently on display at 80 White Street, which has become the home of the Artist in Marketplace (AIM) program. "Argentum" occupies most of the building's entrance, so the viewer can constantly interact with the work when entering and leaving the building.

For more information, click here.

EL MUSEO DEL BARRIO

Exhibition ESTAMOS BIEN - LA TRIENAL 20/21

Location: 1230 5th Avenue, New York, NY

Dates: On display until Sept. 26

Discover the artistic landscape of Latin, Caribbean, and Latin-American cultures by visiting ESTAMOS BIEN - LA TRIENAL 20/21, at El Museo del Barrio. This is the first large-scale national exhibition of contemporary Latin art. Currently, the institution has the participation of more than 40 artists from all over the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit: https://www.elmuseo.org/exhibitions/

EXPO LATINO

Location: 14b 53RD Street, 3rd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232

On Oct. 2 and 3, celebrate Hispanic culture by visiting Expo Latino in Brooklyn. Three hundred small businesses will present their products and services. The event will feature gastronomy while highlighting art and culture through a select group of musicians and artists.

For more information, visit: https://www.maslatinos.co/expolatino2021

'UNICORNIOS EN CAUTIVERIO' ('UNICORNS IN CAPTIVITY')

Location: Thalia Spanish Theater at 41-17 Greenpoint Avenue Queens, NY 11104

Dates: Sept. 17 and 18 at 8:00 p.m.; Sept. 19at 4:00 p.m. m.

"UNICORNIOS EN CAUTIVERIO", by the Puerto Rican playwright Leo Cabranes-Grant and directed by Josean Ortiz, will have a world premiere at the Thalía Spanish Theater on Sept. 17. Starring Josean Ortiz and Jorge Alexander, the play is presented by the New York City Artist Corps in collaboration with the Latinx Performance Ensemble. It is performed in Spanish with English supertitles, and free of charge with limited tickets available.

For more information, visit: thaliatheatre.org

'EL GRITO MEXICANO EN EL HUDSON' Yacht Ride

Location: Pier 36; 299 South St., New York, NY 10002

Date: Sept.15 at 8:45 p.m.

On Sept. 15, celebrate the commemoration of Mexican independence on a luxury yacht with three floors of fun. In addition to a mariachi band, the yacht will offer visitors a wide variety of Mexican snacks.

For more information, click here.

THE ART OF KATHERINE MIRANDA

Location: Glyndor Gallery at 675 W 252nd St., Wave Hill, Bronx, NY 10471

Dates: Until Oct. 10

Katherine Miranda is a Latina artist from the Bronx who uses recycled objects to recreate personal family experiences. This year, with the support of the New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellow, the artist will create a large-scale sculptural sanctuary that will reference a photograph of her maternal grandparents sitting in chairs, honoring history and the relationship with one's ancestors.

For more information, visit: https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/katherine-miranda

ECO-URGENCY: NOW OR NEVER

Location: Glyndor Gallery at 675 W 252nd St., Wave Hill, Bronx, NY 10471

Dates: Until Dec. 5

Artists Allora & Calzadilla, Tatiana Arocha, Hannah Chalew, Lionel Cruet and Nicky Enright reveal the global ecological crisis through their exhibition "Eco-Urgency: Now or Never." Co-organized by Wave Hill and Lehman College Art Gallery, the exhibition showcases diverse artists' responses to global climate change, pollution, exploitation of natural resources, and food instability.

For more information, visit: https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/eco-urgency-now-or-neve

ARGENTINIAN TANGO

Location: La Nacional at 239 West 14th St., New York, NY 10011

Dates: Thursdays

La Nacional offers tango lessons for beginners and professionals. Coco Arregui and Juan Pablo Vicente have been hosting tango dances followed by a open-dance milonga at La Nacional each Thursday for the past 15 years. In 2009 the Village Voice awarded them with a “Best of NewYork” prize as the “best place to watch really good dancers in the city.” All you have to do is bring your dancing shoes!

Every Thursday

Beginners class: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Intermediate class: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Open Social Dance: 9:30pm – 2:00am

For more information, click here.

ARTURO O’FARRILL AND THE AFRO LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE PLAY CUBAN JAZZ

Location: Birdland Jazz Club in Hell's Kitchen, 315 West 44th St New York, NY 10036

Date: Sept.26 at 7 p.m.

Jazz Soul meets the powerful rhythm of Cuba for an unforgettable night. Bring your family, a friend or just yourself to enjoy the rhythm of the Caribbean in Manhattan.

For more information, click here.

PANAMANIAN PARADE

Location: President Street and Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Date: Oct. 9 at 12 p.m.

The 26th Annual Panama Day Parade will be held this year at President Street and Classon Avenue. Join the Panamanian community as they celebrate community leaders, educators, and artists who have made a cultural mark in the United States.

For more information, visit: https://panamanianparade.org/parade-gala/

FILM SELECTION AT THE MOMA

Film streamings are available exclusively to MoMA members.

El Salvavidas (The Lifeguard): Chile. Directed by Maite Alberdi. Screenplay by Alberdi, Sebastián Brahm. In Spanish; English subtitles. 64 min A deceptively simple and fascinating study of social behavior. This 2011 debut film by Chilean documentary maker Maite Alberdi (The Mole Agent), recently nominated for an Academy Award, follows Mauricio, a lifeguard who, paradoxically, tries to stay out of the water. Justifying his rigid work philosophy, he preaches that prevention is the best way to avoid drowning. https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/7202

Agua fría de mar (Cold Water of the Sea): Costa Rica / France / Spain / Netherlands / Mexico. Written and directed by Paz Fábrega. With Monserrat Fernández, Lil Quesada Morúa, Luis Carlos Bogantes. In Spanish; English subtitles. 83 min. Members only.

Winner of the Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival, a historic achievement for Central American cinema at that time. Paz Fábrega's first film is about Mariana and Rodrigo, a wealthy young couple from San José, Costa Rica, who are spending their New Year's holidays on the Pacific Coast when they meet 7-year-old Karina, who has run away. This chance encounter will cause anxiety in Mariana, particularly after the girl disappears the next morning, after telling them that she had been a victim of family abuse. Captured by Uruguayan cinematographer María Secco and elegantly directed, Fábrega's fascinating and understated work earned her international recognition and opened up exciting possibilities for Central American cinema.

NYC RESTAURANTS

There are a number of restaurants throughout New York City that specialize in authentic Hispanic and Latin cuisine. Stop by and give the delicious food a try!