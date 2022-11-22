star choir

Queens Elementary School P.S. 14 Is This Year's ‘Star Choir'

An elementary school choir from Corona, Queens is this year's NBC 4 New York Star Choir and will sing in next week's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting special.

PS 14Q - The Fairview School was chosen by the "Kelly Clarkson Show" as the winner out of a pool of 70 entrants from across the region. They will perform "Deck the Halls" during the special, which will air Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. on NBC 4.

"The talents and passion of these young singers is contagious,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of NBC 4 New York.  “However, one choir rose above them all and WNBC is thrilled to welcome the PS 14Q Fairview School Choir to 30 Rock for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

PS 14Q is a K-5 elementary school located in the heart of Corona, Queens and serves a largely Latino, multilingual, immigrant student population.  WNBC is awarding $5,000 to the school in support of their music program. The 31 choir members will also receive tickets to a future performance of “Wicked,” the Broadway superhit and official sponsor of this year’s “Star Choir” competition.

